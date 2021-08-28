NAG Marine Celebrates Ceremonial First Cut of Steel for the Aircraft Carrier Doris Miller (CVN 81)
Norfolk, VA, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local company, NAG Marine, celebrated today the ceremonial first cut of steel for the newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Doris Miller (CVN 81). The ceremonial cut took place at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, the location of the ship’s construction, but parts of the ship are being manufactured here in Norfolk, VA.
NAG Marine will be contributing fully qualified VEGA tank & point level indication sensors which will be installed throughout the fluid systems aboard the CVN81.
NAG Marine is one of over 2,000 aircraft carrier supplier companies across 46 states who perform $8.8 billion worth of work. This nationwide industrial base continually invests in new equipment, technology, and a workforce of more than 92,000 to design and build ships, like CVN 81, that evolve with national security strategy. CVN 81 will be the fourth Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, currently under construction with suppliers across the country continuing to build this modern marvel of innovation and American manufacturing.
“NAG Marine is proud to support the US Navy, shipbuilders, such as HII Newport News Shipbuilding, and repair & modernization shipyards as part of the DoD industrial base complex,” said Tom Barbour, President of NAG Marine. “Our products fill critical applications, primarily below decks, in HM&E, Machinery Control, and Damage Control systems. As such, we tend to fly under the radar, and we are perfectly Ok with that. Playing a small role in keeping ships operational and sailors informed & protected is what keeps us going.”
About the Ship’s Name
Doris Miller is the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named for an African American and the first carrier named in honor of a sailor for actions while serving in the enlisted ranks. Miller is credited with heroic actions while serving aboard the Newport News-built West Virginia (BB 48) during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Miller’s bravery earned him the Navy Cross.
About the Ford-Class
The Ford-class features new software-controlled electromagnetic catapults and weapons elevators, a redesigned flight deck and island, and more than twice the electrical capacity of the preceding Nimitz-class carriers. Ford-class carriers are designed to be the centerpiece of the nation’s security strategy and support and protect the global economy through the protection of sea lanes around the world.
Doris Miller’s keel is scheduled to be laid in 2026 and delivered to the Navy in 2032.
About NAG Marine
NAG Marine was originally founded in 1999 to service the fluid systems monitoring and control needs of US Navy vessels. Over the last 20 years, NAG has expanded its product portfolio to include additional products and technologies for shipboard application. They follow all of their products with dedicated service internationally.
NAG Marine will be contributing fully qualified VEGA tank & point level indication sensors which will be installed throughout the fluid systems aboard the CVN81.
NAG Marine is one of over 2,000 aircraft carrier supplier companies across 46 states who perform $8.8 billion worth of work. This nationwide industrial base continually invests in new equipment, technology, and a workforce of more than 92,000 to design and build ships, like CVN 81, that evolve with national security strategy. CVN 81 will be the fourth Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, currently under construction with suppliers across the country continuing to build this modern marvel of innovation and American manufacturing.
“NAG Marine is proud to support the US Navy, shipbuilders, such as HII Newport News Shipbuilding, and repair & modernization shipyards as part of the DoD industrial base complex,” said Tom Barbour, President of NAG Marine. “Our products fill critical applications, primarily below decks, in HM&E, Machinery Control, and Damage Control systems. As such, we tend to fly under the radar, and we are perfectly Ok with that. Playing a small role in keeping ships operational and sailors informed & protected is what keeps us going.”
About the Ship’s Name
Doris Miller is the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named for an African American and the first carrier named in honor of a sailor for actions while serving in the enlisted ranks. Miller is credited with heroic actions while serving aboard the Newport News-built West Virginia (BB 48) during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Miller’s bravery earned him the Navy Cross.
About the Ford-Class
The Ford-class features new software-controlled electromagnetic catapults and weapons elevators, a redesigned flight deck and island, and more than twice the electrical capacity of the preceding Nimitz-class carriers. Ford-class carriers are designed to be the centerpiece of the nation’s security strategy and support and protect the global economy through the protection of sea lanes around the world.
Doris Miller’s keel is scheduled to be laid in 2026 and delivered to the Navy in 2032.
About NAG Marine
NAG Marine was originally founded in 1999 to service the fluid systems monitoring and control needs of US Navy vessels. Over the last 20 years, NAG has expanded its product portfolio to include additional products and technologies for shipboard application. They follow all of their products with dedicated service internationally.
Contact
NAG MarineContact
Kate Bianchi
800-830-5186
www.nagmarine.com
Kate Bianchi
800-830-5186
www.nagmarine.com
Categories