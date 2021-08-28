The Gateway Family YMCA Completes Inter-Generational Project
Project Combines Child Care and Adult Services Program Collaborations
Union, NJ, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- At The Gateway Family YMCA, programs are available for all, and that includes all ages. YMCA Child Care is available for Infant through Preschool, Family Memberships include all ages, and Swimming Lessons begin at 6 months. In the WISE Adult Social Day Services program, it’s not unusual to celebrate a 90, or even 100 year old milestone birthday party. The YMCA Child Care program at the Youth Development Branch completed and inter-generational storytelling project with the Virtual WISE Adult Services program, bringing together the youngest and oldest members of the Y, at this time when social distancing and isolation are a major societal concern.
“No other organization offers the expansive breadth of programs and services that we provide at the Y,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “From emergency housing to water safety, from infant care to dementia care, from arts programs to chronic disease management, our Y has served the community for over 120 years. We are truly here for all members of the local community.”
Utilizing the same photo story prompts, each group of program participants created their own collective story, which was recorded by the Director. As part of the inter-generational project, both the YMCA Child Care participants and the Virtual WISE Center participants worked together to create both stories and pictures around the same story prompts, then presented their work to each other. Each director was instrumental in sharing the stories and artwork with participants, both in person and virtual. Eager to keep this project going, the child care participants even created artwork to illustrate the stories which were created by the WISE Center participants for additional sharing. This also led to discussions on the various programs the Y offers, with participants, caregivers and guardians.
“Lisa Yanez, Senior Director of Child Development and Susan Butler, WISE Center Director worked together to deliberately create a shared curriculum to engage both our youngest and oldest members in this fun and educational inter-generational storytelling project,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “At a time when our most vulnerable members, those participating in programs for Alzheimer’s or dementia care, were perhaps feeling isolated while at home, this project brought them together in a fun way, and introduced them to a completely new demographic of YMCA members.”
At the conclusion of the inter-generational storytelling project, the recorded stories were added to The Gateway Family YMCA’s website at tgfymca.org/news and the newly created artwork was distributed to WISE Center participants during meal delivery for those who may be food insecure, or activity supply delivery for Virtual WISE Center participants.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across the local community, the Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information on the inter-generational project, visit www.tgfymca.org/news For more information on The Gateway Family YMCA programs and services, visit www.tgfymca.org or call 908-355-9622.
