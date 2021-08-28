The Gateway Family YMCA’s CEO Krystal R. Canady Announces Retirement
Elizabeth, NJ, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- James Masterson, President, Board of Directors has announced the planned retirement of Krystal R. Canady, CEO of The Gateway Family YMCA. Masterson announced that Krystal R. Canady, CEO has informed The Gateway Family YMCA Board of Directors of her intention to retire October 31, 2022.
Krystal R. Canady has served as Chief Executive Officer of The Gateway Family YMCA since 2008, leading the organization’s development and growth. In 2012, under her leadership, The Gateway Family YMCA joined a distinguished group of YMCAs as a Mid-Major YMCA, ranked as the 108th largest YMCA in the United States in 2019.
The announced retirement of Krystal R. Canady will complete an extensive career with the YMCA, spanning 37 years. Ms. Canady’s YMCA career began at the YMCA of Eastern Union County (now The Gateway Family YMCA) in 1985 as a Program Director at the Five Points Branch in Union, NJ. Her YMCA career included service as the President and CEO of the YMCA of Western Monmouth County, a Senior Network Consultant at the YMCA of the USA, and Senior Vice President of Operations at the YMCA of San Francisco. Eighteen years later, in 2003, she returned to the YMCA of Eastern Union County as Chief Operating Officer.
“Krystal’s dynamic leadership style and extensive non-profit management experience have been pivotal to the growth of The Gateway Family YMCA,” stated James Masterson, President, Board of Directors. “She is a dedicated leader with the ability to create a vision, build relationships and succeed in meeting the unique needs of our community.”
Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA has grown to be the 5th largest YMCA in the State of New Jersey. Prior to the pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA served approximately 25,000 members yearly through six YMCA branches. YMCA programs and services include extensive residential housing and social services, child care, WISE adult social services, chronic disease management and traditional YMCA programming.
James Masterson and the Board of Directors announced that Melynda A. Mileski, EVP, Chief Operating Officer will succeed Krystal R. Canady as the Chief Executive Officer of The Gateway Family YMCA upon her retirement in 2022. At that time, Rodger D. Koerber, VP of Operations will become the Y’s Chief Operating Officer. The previously planned retirement of Chief Financial Officer, Dennis McNany, will take effect on October 31, 2021. The YMCA plans to announce the new Chief Financial Officer soon.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA visit www.tgfymca.org
