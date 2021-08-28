The Christine Kourik Team Earns Chairman’s Club Status
The Christine Kourik Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group in Holmes Beach, Florida, Earns Chairman’s Club Status
Holmes Beach, FL, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Christine Kourik, team leader of the Christine Kourik Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has qualified for the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team Award in 2020, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. This is the first year the Christine Kourik Team has received this award.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Kourik. “My team is fully committed to providing superior service to our clients. We could not have reached this milestone without them, and we are grateful for their endless support.”
Kourik is a consistent top producer specializing in luxury and waterfront homes, vacation properties and investment properties. Her commitment to professional development and client service is reflected in her numerous designations, including Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) certification and e-Pro designation.
Kourik is based in the Anna Maria Island office at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217. She can be reached at (941) 538-7414 or home@christysproperties.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
