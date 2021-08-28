Cindy Quinn Earns Platinum Club Status
Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Holmes Beach, Florida, Earns RE/MAX Platinum Club Status
Holmes Beach, FL, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Once again, Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group has achieved RE/MAX Platinum Club status.
The esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Award honors high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year. This is the second year in a row that Quinn has received this high honor.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Quinn. “I’m fully committed to helping my clients and it’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”
Quinn has more than 20 years of real estate experience with strong local knowledge of the Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Bradenton markets. She is based in the Anna Maria Island office at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217, and can be reached at (941) 780-8000 or Cindy@islandannamaria.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
