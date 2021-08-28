The Kathy Damewood Team Makes RealTrends “The Thousand” List
The Kathy Damewood Team of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Englewood, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Achievement
Englewood, FL, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Kathy Damewood Team of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2021 “The Thousand” list by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. Only .07% of the 1.4 million Realtors in the United States make up “The Thousand.”
The Kathy Damewood Team placed #57 among small teams by transaction sides, based on 2020 performance.
Broker-Associate Kathy Damewood has been a Realtor in the Englewood, Florida, area since 1989. She represents all types of residential properties, including single-family homes, manufactured homes, condominiums, vacant lots and multifamily properties.
She is based located in the Englewood office at 2230 S. McCall Road and can be reached at (941) 321-7355 or Kathy@EnglewoodFloridaHomes.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
