International Expert Speakers Join SMi's 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
SMi Group Reports: Global MilSatCom will be welcoming international expert speakers to discuss key international partner updates providing opportunities for partnerships and collaboration between allied nations this November.
London, United Kingdom, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Drawing from its success over the years, SMi Group is proud to announce the 23rd Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will be convening on 2nd – 4th November 2021 with a Focus Day themed around Disruptive Technology on the 1st November 2021.
Taking place in London, UK or attendees have the option to attend virtually with online portal access to the live event.
As the world enters a new era of near-peer competition, it is widely-accepted dogma that no nation will go to war alone. However, significant problems with C2 interoperability between allies remain; despite sustained efforts to align international communications architectures and improve systems integration, a large amount of work must still be done to guarantee that a multinational coalition can communicate as smoothly and quickly as possible.
Global MilSatCom 2021 aims to contribute to this effort. By gathering an unparalleled number of international SATCOM programme officers and key integrators, the forum offers an ideal platform for deeper collaboration and partnership that will lead to real-world results. Day 3 is fully focused on this topic: with seven international programme updates and a full session dedicated to interoperability (including a panel discussion on International Architectural Convergence), there is no better place to shape the future of SATCOM in coalition.
International key expert speakers of Global MilSatCom day three include:
• Senior Representative, Australian Department of Defence an Opening Keynote Address: Australian Defence SATCOM (SDSS) Development Update
• Mr Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces an Opening Keynote Address: Canadian MILSATCOM Update
• Mr Kirk Leech, SATCOM Product Owner, New Zealand Defence Force - keynote presentation on New Zealand Tactical Communications Modernization
Additional expert speakers from day three include:
• Chair: AIRBUS
• Squadron Leader Thomas Gallagher, SATCOM Programme Manager, NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation
• Mr Stephen Eisele, Vice President, Business Development, Virgin Orbit
• Lieutenant Colonel Attila Horvath, Branch Head, Satellite Operations Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Modernization Institute
• Mr Per Noren, CEO, Ovzon
• Colonel Scott Brodeur, Director of the National Space Defense Center and Joint Task Force-Space Defense Director of Operations, US Space Force
• Colonel Mihai Burlacu, Deputy Head of Communications and IT Department, Romanian Defence Staff
• Colonel (Ret'd) Ralph Thiele, President, EuroDefense - Germany
• Mr Holger Lueschow, Programme Manager Satellite Communications & Project Officer Radio Spectrum, European Defence Agency
• Commandant Nicolas Gerome, Head of Space Office, Belgium Ministry of Defence
Hear SATCOM programme updates from the following nations: Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Romania, United Kingdom, USA and meet and network with 600+ attendees from defence agencies, militaries, governments, and industry.




SMi's 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 2-4 November 2021
Focus Day: 1 November 2021
London, UK (virtual attendance available)
#GlobalMilSatCom



