MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021
MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds.
New York, NY, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MEETALL Sports is well-recognized globally for producing the most sustainable rubber floors with 100 percent recyclable raw materials. This firm already had many flooring roll varieties to offer their customers, including the most in-demand EPDM and neoprene for different fitness facilities, playgrounds, and gyms. Now the team of rubber sheet manufacturers of this firm surprises their premium clientele with the novel SBR tiles, a durable, affordable, and appealing option for athletic grounds. This modern flooring would render a firm surface to the athletes for proper and comfortable underfoot movements with a promising boost of anti-slip safety.
In a recent International Sports event, MEETALL Sports Digital Manager Annie Yang's words impressed everyone. She stated, "We, at MEETALL Sports, always strive harder to work on such tough and robust platforms that further boost the performance of our athletes. We are proud that till now, we have been successful in satiating the requirements of our patrons. However, as we always wish to add more to the comfort and performance of our younger players, we are soon going to introduce top-quality SBR rubber granules that can last much longer and withstand the extreme weather conditions."
The encouraging words of the MEETALL Sports DM captivated the attention of more dealers at the event. She further talked about the benefits of their upcoming product line, how shock-absorbent and tougher ground it's going to be, and how it will render ease and relaxation to the daily joggers. This corporate is already enjoying tremendous successes and seems even more hopeful with this newer launch.
They expect their new product line to overtake the market very soon, and it will be available online. There will also likely be exciting packages and economic deals for early birds, specifically on the new SBR turf. MEETALL Sports has always performed brilliantly and managed to fulfill the demands of various rubber-product industries, and all the fitness sectors seem to be excited about this new launch.
MEETALL Sports is the top-notch corporate of China in Jiangsu. They have been serving their local and international customers for many years and have maintained a stable and prosperous position in the global industrial market. With a wide range of flooring options, including the interlocking floors, EPDM, and rubber rolls, this business has the best catalogs to serve the turfs. Be it quality, versatility, or their floorings, they have always manifested their hard work and devotion towards their work. Besides providing top-quality and great variety, they are also known worldwide for their excellent customer care services. They have all the certifications that prove their high worth in the market. They even provide after-sales services to their customers and take all measures to satiate them. They are also easy to reach as they remain active for 24 hours. The new anti-slip rubber flooring will be available in the last quarter of 2021 on this link - meetallsports.com/product-category/interlocking-sports-flooring
Annie Yang
+8613813813329
https://www.meetallsports.com
