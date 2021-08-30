Free Giveaway of Grocery Items and School Supplies in Washington, D.C.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ, through its Aid to Humanity program, will give out free bags of grocery items (250) and school supplies (250) to the community.
Washington, DC, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What:
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ, through its Aid to Humanity program, will give out free bags of grocery items (250) and school supplies (250) to the community.
Where:
INC Chapel Grounds, Washington, D.C.
4115 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20011
Who:
Anyone in the community could come to avail of the free goods.
When:
Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 5:00 pm until supplies last.
Why:
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ continues with its ongoing community outreach. It promotes goodwill, love, and appreciation for communities making a positive impact on their spiritual lives by sharing true faith through acts of kindness.
Photo Opportunities: Photo opportunities will be available throughout the event.
(**The Aid to Humanity activities will observe social distancing, wearing of protective masks, and other safety measures.)
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ, through its Aid to Humanity program, will give out free bags of grocery items (250) and school supplies (250) to the community.
Where:
INC Chapel Grounds, Washington, D.C.
4115 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20011
Who:
Anyone in the community could come to avail of the free goods.
When:
Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 5:00 pm until supplies last.
Why:
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ continues with its ongoing community outreach. It promotes goodwill, love, and appreciation for communities making a positive impact on their spiritual lives by sharing true faith through acts of kindness.
Photo Opportunities: Photo opportunities will be available throughout the event.
(**The Aid to Humanity activities will observe social distancing, wearing of protective masks, and other safety measures.)
Contact
CEBSIContact
Jowi Han Solo Figueroa
202-870-2669
incmedia.org
Jowi Han Solo Figueroa
202-870-2669
incmedia.org
Categories