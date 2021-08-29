The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) Announces Its Move to North Philadelphia’s Concilio de Organizaciones Hispanas Headquarter Offices
Philadelphia, PA, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) has moved its offices to 141 East Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19124, within the Concilio de Organizaciones Hispanas complex. The offices were originally on Locust Street in Center City.
“We are happy to be in the heart of the Latino community after so many years in Center City,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC. “Our community, our stakeholders, our small businesses are here, and we are here for them. We hope to be seen as a resource now that we are closer than ever and look forward to helping local Latino-owned businesses to thrive.”
"GPHCC and its staff are ardent advocates and supporters of our community," said Adonis Banegas, Concilio's Executive Director. "We are happy to share our offices with an organization that serves the economic development of the Latino community in Philadelphia."
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is committed to develop, promote, and advocate for Hispanic businesses while encouraging the economic development and growth of the Hispanic community. They have been here for small business owners during the economic downturn because of the pandemic and hope to be seen as a resource to keep businesses going. Protecting and serving its members will always be the highest priority for the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or visit www.philahispanicchamber.org to stay tuned for updates about our ongoing initiatives. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
About GPHCC
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is a 501 C3 not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Region. For more information about the GPHCC, please visit: https://www.philahispanicchamber.org.
Contact
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceContact
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
