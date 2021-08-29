GPHCC Received Funding from Santander Bank to Continue Its R+ Initiative Supporting the Recovery of Local Latino-Owned Businesses in Greater Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) has been awarded a $35,000 grant from Santander Bank to support GPHCC's Small Business Development & Education Program’s Recalibrate, Retool, Restart (R+) Campaign, which provides tools and resources to Latino-owned businesses (LOBs) to successfully re-enter the economy after the pandemic. The funding will also be allocated to GPHCC’s Dine Latino, an initiative that combines the marketing and promotion of restaurants with technical assistance and micro grants to help offset the impact of the restrictions mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“Santander Bank has been an important partner for GPHCC by supporting our programs over the years,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC. “We are grateful for their support as this helps GPHCC focus on delivering actionable education and resources to our members and the Latino business community.”
Santander Bank awards the grant as it celebrates the resilient spirit of the small business community and the path forward for business owners who are ready to start something big.
“Santander Bank prioritizes equity in entrepreneurship and small business support and our collaboration with the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce affords us the opportunity to deliver services that are needed now more than ever,” said Angela Moultrie, Region President of Pennsylvania, and Central New Jersey. “We applaud the good work the Chamber is doing to make Philadelphia a world-class destination for entrepreneurship and are excited to contribute to this important mission.”
GPHCC launched the R+ initiative in 2020 to help Latino-owned businesses recover, positioning them for the successful reintegration to the economy, in response to the disproportionate effect the pandemic restrictions had on LOBs. The R+ initiative, in partnership with Widener University Small Business Development Center, Community First Fund and Finanta, provides education and technical assistance, access to capital plus support through policy, advocacy and communications to raise awareness about the challenges of LOBs face coming out of the pandemic and to promote the stimulation of economic recovery in the Latinx community.
Follow GPHCC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay tuned for updates as they are brought to their Coronavirus (COVID-19) hub on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
About GPHCC
The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is a 501 C3 not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Region. For more information about the GPHCC, please visit: https://www.philahispanicchamber.org.
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
