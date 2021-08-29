Benchmark International Facilitated the Strategic Partnership Between Yuni Beauty, LLC and Rechemtex, LLC
Benchmark International Facilitated the Strategic Partnership Between Yuni Beauty, LLC, a California-based all-natural wellness and beauty brand, and Rechemtex, LLC located in Dallas, Texas.
Austin, TX, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client Yuni Beauty, LLC, a California-based all-natural wellness and beauty brand, has strategically partnered with Rechemtex, LLC in Dallas, Texas.
Yuni Beauty offers clean, natural beauty products for the body, skin and hair, and aromatherapy items. All products are created with non-toxic, vegan, quality ingredients and sustainable packaging. The company’s target market is busy, urban, active individuals that prioritize clean beauty, wellness, health, and stress relief.
Rechemtex is a Texas Domestic Limited-Liability Company.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a strategic partner for Yuni Beauty with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.
Transaction Director Amy Alonso commented, “We are thrilled that our client can step away from the business knowing that his legacy will be carried on and the company will continue to grow. It was a pleasure to represent Yuni Beauty in this partnership, and on behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties all the best in the future.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
