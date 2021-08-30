SearchRuby and TopCISO Launch Best Digital Banking Platforms Report 2021
SearchRuby, a marketing consulting and research services provider to many of the world's most influential businesses and institutions, today announced the formal launch of the Best Digital Banking Platforms in partnership with business news firm TopCISO.
Nairobi, Kenya, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to the respondents from the Digital Banking Industry, the global banking software market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2023, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.85% from 2017-2023. The COVID-19 epidemic has boosted and accelerated digital transformation efforts, as evidenced by the growth and acceleration of digital transformation initiatives. These include the optimization and automation of both client-facing and back-office business processes, as well as migration to the cloud of data, applications, and services.
The vendors were bench-marked against each other to assess the best fit for banks that want to provide a more digital customer experience and achieve a competitive advantage.
Digital Banking Software 2021: Top players included in Digital Banking Software Market are Finacle, Arttha - Unified Fintech Platform, TCS BaNCS, Temenos Infinity, nCINO, Keybank, Bankingly, Oracle Banking Digital Experience, FIS Core Banking, Fusion Essence Digital, Ally, and BankingOn.
The study also highlights things to consider while selecting a digital banking platform.
About the Survey
The SearchRuby and TopCISO Best Digital Banking Platforms study aims to shed light on how Banks and Fintech globally are tackling business innovation and transformation as they adapt to the emerging digital-only world.
About SearchRuby
SearchRuby is a marketing consulting and research services provider to many of the world's most influential businesses and institutions. SearchRuby provides insights into the latest technology trends in digital banking including omnichannel delivery, collaboration tools, mobile banking & payments, analytics, smart data discovery, cloud infrastructure/services and security for leading global financial institutions and banks. The services span market sizing & forecasting, market intelligence, competitive analysis, product evaluation and selection support, vendor due diligence and M&A tracking.
SearchRuby delivers reports based on both primary research along with secondary research to provide better understanding of the latest trends in digital banking including market sizing & forecasts, key findings from expert surveys, technology profiles and vendor comparisons. SearchRuby's experts are available for interviews and quotes upon request.
About TopCISO
TopCISO provides unbiased reviews of the latest enterprise software products from 100+ top vendors in 50+ different business categories with real user reviews and expert analysis. TopCISO helps buyers find the best software for their business and allows vendors to showcase their solutions.
