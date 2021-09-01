Attorney Richard Seely Joins Kahana Feld’s San Diego Office
San Diego, CA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Richard Seely, Esq. has joined Kahana Feld as an Attorney in the firm’s San Diego office, representing clients in the firm’s Construction, General Liability, and Insurance Defense practice groups.
“Rick has a record of success defending clients and obtaining favorable outcomes for construction litigation matters. Rick is also an experienced and skilled attorney who has been an industry wide speaker for many years. We are excited that Rick has joined our team,” said Jason Feld, Co-Founding Partner of Kahana Feld and Chair of the firm’s Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups.
“I have known Rick for years and know that he has the experience and skills that will help us provide the highest quality representation to our clients,” said Tami Vail, Managing Partner of Kahana Feld’s San Diego office. “I’m very happy to have him join the San Diego office.”
“I am pleased to join Kahana Feld,” added Rick. “The firm has a reputation of providing outstanding legal services, and I look forward to being part of the team.”
A graduate of University of California, Riverside and Loyola of Los Angeles Law School, Rick has 27 years of experience representing clients mainly in business litigation, construction defect litigation, and general insurance defense matters. He also regularly presents and moderates continuing education panels for organizations such as The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance, West Coast Casualty’s Construction Defect Seminar, and the Orange County Bar Association.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
