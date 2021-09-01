SafeSplash Swim School Announces Expansion Plans
Multiple facilities slated to open this year.
Laurel, MD, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SafeSplash Swim School, part of Streamline Brands, the industry's largest franchisor of swim schools, announced today that they will be expanding to the DC/Maryland/Virginia area this summer. Construction on several SafeSplash Swim School locations in Laurel (MD), Jessup (MD), Chantilly (VA) and Sterling (VA) is expected to be complete later this year. The facilities are being completely updated to include upgraded systems to improve the quality of the air, pool sanitation and a viewing room for parents.
While the facilities (which formerly operated as Kids First Swim Schools) are under construction, SafeSplash is happy to announce that they will be opening a location inside the LA Fitness, located at 327 Montrose Ave, Laurel, MD 20707, on August 31. This location will be offering a grand opening special of 10% off lessons for a limited time. To take advantage of the special and pre-enroll, please call (240) 331-5143.
As with all SafeSplash Swim Schools, students are taught in small classes (no larger than four students to one instructor), by experienced and passionate instructors, in warm-water pools. SafeSplash uses a proven, proprietary-instruction method that has been tested and refined over the company’s history, across over 15 years and millions of swim lessons. SafeSplash’s unique approach matches the instructor to the student’s learning style, maximizing learning and retention.
Diego Urreta will oversee all operations of the swim school. Urreta has been a part of the SafeSplash for over three years, previously managing locations in Denver and Mexico City. As a former collegiate swimmer and triathlete, Diego understands the importance of being safe in and around the water and learning the proper technique from day one.
“I have been fortunate enough to work with swimmers in many SafeSplash locations over the years and I am excited to bring the experience to more families in Laurel and the surrounding DMV area,” Urreta said. “We will have the opportunity to provide a safe, fun, effective swim environment for kids and adults to gain a lifelong skill. Our swim program is focused on principles of teaching a progression with a purpose to help kids learn to swim the right way. From Bubbles to Butterfly®, we help kids and families achieve their individual swimming goals.”
Not only will SafeSplash provide a valuable resource to families in the community, the locations will create over 50 new jobs for the area. Both full-time and part-time roles will be available, all with a dedicated training program and numerous employee benefits. To apply, visit https://www.safesplash.com/locations/laurel-la-fitness-md/careers.
SafeSplash Swim School – Laurel (LA Fitness) is accepting enrollments now for lessons which will start August 31. You can visit their website www.safesplash.com/locations/laurel-la-fitness-md to learn more. To pre-enroll now and take advantage of their grand opening specials, please call (240) 331-5143.
