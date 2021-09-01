Formosa Group Hires 10-Time Oscar-Nominated Re-Recording Mixer, Anna Behlmer, to Join Prevailing Features Division
Hollywood, CA, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Formosa Group, an industry leader and top creative innovator in post-production sound, revealed today that distinguished Re-Recording Sound Mixer, Anna Behlmer, is bringing her unmatched expertise tc.
“Anna’s distinguished standing within our industry is unquestioned and her career achievements to date reflect a combination of hard work, resilience, sustained excellence and tremendous passion,” stated Formosa Group’s CEO Bob Rosenthal. He continued, “I know her to be talented, generous and collaborative; all valuable professional attributes that will further enhance our company.”
During her career Behlmer has earned an astounding 10 Oscar nominations, and was the first woman ever to be nominated for an Academy award in the Sound Mixing category. In addition, she has won 3 BAFTA awards and has received 6 nominations, 12 CAS award nominations and was the recipient of the CAS career achievement award in 2018. Behlmer has collaborated with countless esteemed filmmakers, including Baz Luhrmann, Steven Spielberg, Niki Caro, Bong Joon Ho, Chris McQuarrie, Ed Zwick and beyond. Her illustrious resumé of over 170 iconic films include, “Braveheart,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Big Short” and most recently “Snake Eyes.”
Behlmer commented on contributing her experience to Formosa Group’s Features team, stating “I’ve always thought of mixing films as a team sport; people working together for a common goal and I’m excited to be joining a winning team.”
About Formosa Group:
Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), part of the Streamland Media community, is a full service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – with multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Toronto, and the UK.
