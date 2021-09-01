The Bill Thomas Group Sponsors ARTS 46/4 Dinner Theater Event
ARTS 46/4 presents A Night with Lady Day, A Wanda Nero Butler Production, after brief hiatus.
Madeira Beach, FL, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ARTS 46/4, The Center for the Arts at First Unity Spiritual Campus is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization offering a superb 350 seat musical, theatrical, and dance venue. ARTS 46/4 strives to integrate art and the spiritual community. They are committed to empowering artists and the community so that through this integration, lives are transformed through emotional triumphs, and both personal and spiritual growth. The ARTS 46/4 campus located at 460 46th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, reopened its doors after a brief hiatus due to the Coronavirus, for a live dinner theater event. The event was sponsored by the Bill Thomas Group of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, a luxury real estate brokerage located in Madeira Beach. The event, billed as A Night with Lady Day, a Wanda Nero Butler Production, featured performances and appearances from multiple artists and public figures such as Wanda Nero Butler, Iman and Jay Miah, Miss Cityside and friends, and Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes.
"We are dedicated to supporting the arts in our St. Petersburg community and choose to do so as we love to see the world in all colors. We chose to partner up with ARTS 46/4 because they allow artists to showcase their talents for all to enjoy. Love it!" exclaimed Bill Thomas. The Bill Thomas Group consists of Bill Thomas, Realtor® and his team of Realtors®, Derreck Thomas, Gina Timmins, and Client Specialist Karina Bakalyar. Bill Thomas has been with Engel & Völkers since 2018 and recently received the highest award granted to the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach shop, the President’s Circle Level distinction, an award given by Engel & Völkers America’s to those in the Engel & Völkers network who surpass the high-volume annual sales benchmark and who also provide exceptional customer service. They are heavily involved in the real estate market within and around the Tampa Bay area and are continually finding ways to support the growth and prosperity of the communities and members within.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
