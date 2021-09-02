Suntech Launches New Rapier Loom Series
In early 2021, Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co. officially announced on its official website and social media platform that its Suntech subsidiary has launched a series of rapier looms. Strength continues the previous style, adding an automatic cloth inspection function to the traditional shuttleless loom.
Hangzhou, China, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co., Ltd. is a leader in the field of textile and storage machinery in China. Headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, it owns "Suntech," "Strength" and other internationally renowned brands, focusing on the intelligence of textile machinery and storage machinery. They provide solutions for textile machinery and intelligent storage machinery production lines for domestic and overseas enterprises.
Strength has the absolute right to speak in the development and replacement of textile finishing machinery and storage equipment. It has more than 50 years of experience in mechanical design, research and development and manufacturing. The research institute affiliated to Strength trains advanced technical engineers every year to innovate products and provide solutions that are more suitable for customers.
As this company continues to grow, it has expanded its automation innovation technology to the field of looms. In early 2021, Strength officially announced on its official website and social media platform that its Suntech subsidiary has launched a series of rapier looms. Strength continues the previous style, adding an automatic cloth inspection function to the traditional shuttleless loom.
The rapier loom is a kind of shuttleless loom. Its working principle is to transport the weft yarn to the other side of the loom through the warp yarn shed with a finger carrier called the rapier. This type of loom has a long rapier that can pass the width of the loom to bring the filler to the other side. Suntech rapier looms are equipped with LED lights and smart cameras, and are equipped with automatic fabric inspection links. After weaving is completed, fabrics are intelligently inspected, defects are found in time, and unqualified woven fabrics are eliminated. Use intelligent test cloth instead of manual inspection, which can efficiently reduce the error rate.
The ST model rapier loom series launched by Suntech this time covers almost all the working fields of rapier looms on the market, and has been optimized on this basis.
ST-ERL-450 is the most popular loom in the new loom series, and it is also a representative of mature technology. This high-speed rapier loom adopts the latest mechatronics technology, with stable performance, low vibration and low noise. The machine can also change the weaving speed to meet various weaving needs. With the characteristics of high intelligence and high cost performance, it is one of the most economical textile looms on the market.
ST-ERL-680-ULTRAFAST is designed on the basis of large European looms and can realize all the functions of similar products. The weaving performance is good, the function speed is fast, it is the top model. The rapier loom can either use a high-power main motor and an electromagnetic clutch brake to achieve a strong start and stop force, or it can be directly driven by a super motor.
ST-ERL-600 represents the highest level of high-speed rapier looms. Combining the key technology of the world's leading rapier loom manufacturer and its own development, the Rapier loom with Strength style will be introduced to the market. The loom has the fastest weaving speed, the best fabric style, the highest degree of intelligence, the lowest cost, the lowest maintenance, and the beautiful appearance.
ST-JL has a wide range of fabric adaptability; it is suitable for weaving cotton, blended fabric, chemical fiber and other light and heavy jacquard fabrics, such as decorative fabrics, tie fabrics, home textiles, etc. This electronic jacquard machine adopts a high-power frequency conversion main motor, and updates the program and software to realize frequency conversion weaving. Using 32-bit microcomputer control, it has the functions of automatic weft stop, automatic warp stop, empty weft, multiple weft, and positioning stop. The weaving machine will automatically detect and display the error. Parameters such as fabric pattern, tension, weft density, etc. can be easily entered through the panel or USB and wirelessly. The jacquard machine automatically collects data such as shutdown, output, and efficiency as parameters. The electronic jacquard loom can also realize slow motion jacquard and other functions.
ST-ERL-600-L can provide an ultra-wide weaving capacity of more than 50 meters. When producing the same amount of fabric, ST-ERL-600-L occupies less space than ordinary wide-width looms, and is more economical in energy consumption and more productive in weaving. The wide machine adopts crank and cam beating-up systems, suitable for light, medium and thick fabrics. Due to the low operating speed, the loom parts can be used for a long time without replacement, and the maintenance cost is extremely low. Their special weft insertion system makes the width of the fabric woven by wide-width looms double that of ordinary looms, which is unprecedented in the previous shuttle looms.
ST-ERL-GF adopts stepless transmission to keep the warp yarn at constant tension and linear speed during the weaving process. The transmission automatically adjusts to suit the tension and line speed. The system greatly improves the flatness of the fabric surface and the uniformity of the weft yarn density. The system has simple structure, stable performance and convenient operation.
ST-ERL-H is especially suitable for weaving thick and heavy fabrics. The loom adopts microcomputer control and is equipped with automatic warp stop device, automatic weft stop device and semi-automatic oil supply device. The wall frame is strengthened to provide better performance and improve fabric quality. The rapier loom adopts 4 rods, short joints, and short reeds to complete the beating-up action. The shaft adopts a 110mm seamless tube to ensure the beating-up strength and is suitable for high-speed operation and weaving thick fabrics. The rapier transmission box adopts advanced spiral bevel gears, and the transmission is stable. Using double pressing rollers, it is convenient for workers to unload the fabric from the pressing rollers without stopping the machine.
The above are all the models recently launched by Suntech. According to official reports, the new models are still being tested, which means that the update of the ST series is not finished yet.
Contact us:
Suntech Textile Machinery website: https://www.suntech-machine.com/
Tel: 0086-571-86597552
Fax: 0086-571-87295581
Contact person: Jacky Shen
Email: sales@suntech-machinery.com
