TBSS Singapore and Le Quy Don Technical University (LQDTU) Vietnam Hosted APRC 2021, an Innovated First-of-Its-Kind Event Webinar Event
The 2nd run of the Asia-Pacific Radar Conference (APRC) completed the 2-month long webinar series with a high note.
Singapore, Singapore, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TBSS and LQDTU successfully conducted APRC 2021: Distinguished Speakers Webinar Series from 1st July to 31st August 2021. The event saw 338 participants from government, industry and academic sectors from 27 countries. 13 advanced and edge-cutting topics were presented by experts from 11 countries.
The objectives of the APRC are to establish networks, build relations and share knowledge. With generous sponsors from 11 international organizations, all participants attended the event on complimentary. In addition, the speakers addressed the participants on pro bono, this further assisted in realizing the APRC objectives.
Participants learned and become aware of the technical advancement in the defense technology advancement, evolution and scientific facts and findings. All the topics were carefully selected with the leadership of Mr TAN Yang How, Singapore’s Defence Technology Award Winner, Dr Lee Kar Heng, Entrepreneur and Educator from Singapore and Vietnam and A/Prof Hoang Van Phuc, Head of Institute of System Integration, Le Quy Don Technical University.
One APRC 2019 participant, Prof Kan SN on the quality of the event: “I do not attend free talks or seminars, because my time is not for free.” Dr Tham, Certified Big Data Science Analyst and Blockchain Professional, on APRC 2021: “Congratulations in organizing a very successful APRC 2021 conference. The sessions were informative and engaging. I look forward to APRC 2021! All the best!”
TBSS carries out installation, commissioning, integration, testing and technical support of radar, electronic warfare and surveillance system in Singapore and Vietnam. TBSS also designs, develop and delivery customized professional course in classroom and distance learning mode for participants from Asia-Pacific Countries.
