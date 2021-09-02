The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled, "Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments." This event is scheduled on September 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).
New York, NY, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Event Synopsis: Financial organizations generally use the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the anti-money laundering (AML) policy to address litigation matters involving corruption and bribery issues. Thus, strengthening these litigation tools is vital to combat relevant threats within the financial system. In line with this, the Biden administration recently issued the “Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest,” requiring interagency cooperation to develop strategies to address global corruption, money laundering, and illicit financing. This means that a heightened enforcement regulation and stricter compliance requirements are to be expected in the coming days.
As greater scrutiny for regulatory compliance awaits, financial institutions should be vigilant with the recent enforcement trends to prevent violations and promptly detect the occurrences of such.
Join a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion on the recent enforcement trends and developments surrounding the FCPA and anti-money laundering regulations. Speakers will also discuss notable cases and provide practical tips and strategies to comply with the ever-changing regulatory landscape.
Key Topics Include:
- FCPA and AML Enforcement Trends
- Biden’s Anti-Corruption Memorandum: Priorities and Potential Impact
- FCPA, AML and Targeted Sanctions: Tools for Anti-Corruption Enforcement
- Best Compliance Practices for Financial Institutions
- What Lies Ahead the Litigation Landscape
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Dennis Miralis
Partner
Nyman Gibson Miralis
Athena Arbes
Associate
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/anti-money-laundering-and-the-foreign-corrupt-practices-act-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
