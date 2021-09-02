The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled, "Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments." This event is scheduled on September 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).