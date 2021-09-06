Pubinno Builds the Internet of Beer for the Future of Draft Beer
Tech start-up Pubinno creates an ecosystem called "Internet of Beer." With this ecosystem, Pubinno aims to bring all the stakeholders of the draft beer industry, from bartenders to breweries. Pubinno creates this ecosystem with its AI-powered technologies like Smart Tab, Smart Clean, and Smart Hub.
San Francisco, CA, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- San Francisco-based tech firm Pubinno, Inc. is announcing its brand new game-changer Smart Clean and building the Internet of Beer with its innovative products Smart Tap, Smart Hub
Brand New Product of Pubinno’s Ecosystem, Smart Clean is Ready to Rock
Tested by The Technical University of Munichand took one of the most prestigious award in the world, "A Design Award" from Milano.
“Smart Clean” uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to facilitate the cleaning of beer lines – quickly and effortlessly. Its patented technology has 400 percent more pressure on the inner walls of beer lines, thus ensuring the highest possible standards of hygiene.
This new game-changer is tested by the German Beer Institute of the Technical University of Munich. Pubinno is delighted to announce that Smart Clean received one of the most prestigious awards in the World. Smart Clean is the proud winner of the “A Design Award” from Milano.
With the patented AquaVibra Technology, it flows cleaning solution back and forth and creates 400% more pressure in the inner walls of the beer lines. Which provides 80% more effective cleaning. It provides a fully automated cleaning powered by AI. With its ground-breaking technology, Smart Clean makes the line cleaning process more hygienic, efficient, and sustainable.
The Internet of Beer: From "On Tap" to "Online"
With a view to connecting all stakeholders, Pubinno has already unveiled its ambitious “Internet of Beer” scheme, which applies advanced automation technology to the draft-beer ecosystem. For example, its AI-powered “Smart Tap” allows brewers and pub owners to standardize the draft beer quality and taste of whatever beer they keep on tap, regardless of time or location. Also, thanks to its user-friendly design, bartenders can carry out multiple tasks simultaneously, even during peak hours.
For the Planet
Pubinno Technologies and Smart Solutions saved more than 200 million liters of water with its ground-breaking innovation
And with “Smart Clean,” Pubinno considers sustainability one of its core company values. Saving 20 per keg with Smart Tap is impressive, but also considering that it is the 3rd most popular beverage in the world, it puts Pubinno’s vision for sustainability to a whole new level. Pubinno is proud of serving 20 million pints of perfect beer and also proud of building a sustainable future while enjoying the beer experience. According to SAB Miller, from field to draft, to produce 1 liter of beer; approximately 102.5 liters of water is consumed. Thanks to Smart Taps, we are eliminating the wastage up to 20% per keg, also Smart Clean saves 25% of water and uses 10% less detergent and reduce the carbon footprint compared to traditional systems.
Smart Hub
Smart Hub is the connected platform for Smart Tap and Smart Clean. It provides real-time data for bar owners, brewers and bartenders. Pubinno Pro App is providing real time sales, quality and operational data helps to shareholders running their business data driven. Perfect.Beer is the breweries platform within Smart Hub, allows breweries to standardize their quality of beer and operations in real time, creating and tracking all campaigns and running the operation efficiently, sustainability worldwide served with Smart Tap. Smart Hub is the keystone for Beer Analytics to track, improve and standardize end-to-end draft beer operations.,
Thinking Big
Pubinno is the San Francisco based tech company that builds “Internet of Beer” and operates in 5 countries and brings the best of them together, which makes Pubinno think, act, and create globally. Pubinno was established in 2015 by Can Algul (co-founder and CEO) and Necdet Alpmen (co-founder and CTO) with the ultimate aim of applying 21st-century technology “to the time-honored world of draft beer.”
Thinking Big
Pubinno is the San Francisco based tech company that builds “Internet of Beer” and operates in 5 countries and brings the best of them together, which makes Pubinno think, act, and create globally. Pubinno was established in 2015 by Can Algul (co-founder and CEO) and Necdet Alpmen (co-founder and CTO) with the ultimate aim of applying 21st-century technology “to the time-honored world of draft beer.”
