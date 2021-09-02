Supernap Italia, the Only Data Center in Italy to Earn ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 Facilities Certification from EPI
Milan, Italy, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SUPERNAP Italia, the most advanced data center in Europe, has obtained the three-year ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 Site/Facilities (DCCC) certification for the entire data center, becoming the first company in Italy to do so. This prestigious certification is an addition to the ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 Design (DCDV) certification awarded in September 2020 and those previously obtained from ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, relating to fault tolerance, environmental management, information security management, energy management, and health and safety management.
The ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 certification is awarded by EPI. EPI is the first and currently the only Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) accredited by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), an organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) that develops industry standards for a wide range of communication technologies. Among them is ANSI/TIA-942, the world’s most complete and followed data center facility design and constructed facilities standard. ANSI/TIA-942 addresses not only electrical and mechanical systems but also includes telecom and network architecture, electrical design, system redundancy, risk management, environmental control, energy savings, site location, architecture, fire safety, physical security and more. The standard offers full transparency, allowing the public to access and review design requirements and audit criteria. It is also the only data center facilities standard with an official accreditation scheme to ensure audit and certificate quality.
“The TIA-942 Rated 4 Facilities Certification is the highest rating which validates that SUPERNAP Italia’s site infrastructure is fully fault tolerant with multiple independent distribution paths which are all active. The facility is able to provide the highest level of protection for customers with mission critical businesses where downtime is not an option,” explained Edward Van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPI Group of Companies. "We are pleased to have been commissioned again by SUPERNAP Italia for the certification project and, like last year, we were impressed by the precision and attention to detail that the entire staff applies in every aspect of running the data center and caring for their customers."
“We are very proud to have reached another important milestone together with EPI,” said Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of SUPERNAP Italia. "Being the only company in Italy to have obtained this certification is a great achievement; not only does it provide further confirmation to our customers that we are an unrivalled high-quality data center but is also a testament to our dedication to consistency, diligence, and transparency."
SUPERNAP continues its commitment to offering the highest-quality services to its customers, recognizing that reliability and security are essential elements not only for technological infrastructure but also in data redundancy to ensure business continuity.
