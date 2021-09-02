Dream Foundation Extends Dream-Granting Program to Serve Puerto Rico Residents
Santa Barbara, CA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dream Foundation fulfills the final Dreams of terminally-ill adults and their families for those who live within the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and now, Puerto Rico.
“This is the first expansion in the organization’s 27-year history,” says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer. “While we have been able to send Dream Recipients home to Puerto Rico, this is the first time that we will be able to serve those currently living in the territory.”
This pilot expansion will only include Puerto Rico though other U.S. territories will be considered in the future as the organization continues to grow and expand its resources and commitment to fulfilling the Dreams of terminally-ill adults.
Helping to spearhead the efforts will be corporate partner, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and strategic partner, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A partner in fulfilling Dreams for the last 15 years, Genentech is a biotechnology company dedicated to pursuing groundbreaking science and discovering innovative medicines to personalize cancer care for all patients and create a future where every cancer story has a better outcome. Dream Foundation’s partnership with the VA began 5 years ago to facilitate positive events, provide motivational support, and fulfill final Dreams for Veterans and their families.
Heyer continues, “This expansion opens up a world of opportunities for the organization. We are excited to see the growth of its dream-granting programs and are anxious to serve more individuals and families across our nation.”
Dream Recipients are 18 or older, are diagnosed with a life-limiting illness with a life expectancy of one year or less and lack the resources to fulfill the Dream themselves. To apply through Dreams for Veterans, applicants must provide proof of service.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
