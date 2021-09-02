Leading Housing Experts to Host Free Virtual Community Seminars Monthly for First Time Home Buyers
Home Goals Realty to host free virtual seminars for first time home buyers. Speakers cover the home buying process from start to finish including what assistance may be available to help.
Jacksonville, FL, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Home Goals Realty announced today that a free community seminar for First Time Home Buyers will be held virtually on September 18, 2021 and once a month thereafter.
Those thinking about purchasing a home are encouraged to sign up for this free seminar with a leading mortgage professional, real estate agent, title company and more. Speakers will dive into how to prepare for as well as get started on the path to purchasing a home, address down payment assistance options that may be available to help and where to find affordable homes. Additionally, attendees will learn how to qualify for financing as well as what types of loans are available. Further, the presenters will address how to avoid negotiation mistakes, exactly what the closing process is and more in an engaging as well as fun environment.
Presenting are leading industry experts in housing from Homeowners Financial Group, Golden Dog Title and Trust, North Florida Premier Building Consultants and more. These businesses have strong customer support and the professionals representing them consistently dedicate themselves to helping others achieve their goals of homeownership. Attendees will enjoy learning the home buying process from the comfort of their home.
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is excited to take part in this premier event among some of today's top corporations and to show continued support for the services built on shared values to include awareness of homeownership opportunities for all. Advanced registration is required and can be completed online.
Virtual seats are running out therefore interested parties are encouraged to visit the link in the contact us section below or to text the Program Coordinator for the sign up link and complete registration today.
For more information please text Program Coordinator M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis at (904) 580-3708.
About M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Home Goals Realty is a licensed Real Estate Broker whose goal is to help as many people as possible learn how to become homeowners and help them successfully navigate the home buying process to realizing the American Dream. One way that Nicole accomplishes her goal is by educating buyers on the home buying process as well as what resources may be available to help them do it. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is committed to the interests of your audience with services available throughout Florida.
To learn more about Real Estate Broker Nicole please visit the link in the contact us section below.
Contact
Home Goals RealtyContact
M. Nicole Williams-Lewis
(904) 580-3708
http://seminar.homegoalsrealty.com
https://www.homegoalsrealty.com
Categories