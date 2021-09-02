Dennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson Miralis to Speak at TKG Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act(FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Development
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Dennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson Miralis will speak at its webcast entitled, “Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments.” This event is scheduled for September 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/anti-money-laundering-and-the-foreign-corrupt-practices-act-cle/
About Dennis Miralis
Dennis Miralis is a leading Australian defence lawyer who acts and advises in complex domestic and international criminal law matters in the following areas: international money laundering; white-collar and corporate crime; serious fraud; cybercrime; international asset forfeiture; international proceeds of crime law; bribery and corruption law; transnational crime law; extradition law; mutual assistance in criminal law matters; anti-terrorism law; national security law; criminal intelligence law; and encryption law.
He appears in all courts throughout Australia and regularly travels outside of Australia for complex international / transnational criminal law matters.
About Nyman Gibson Miralis
Australia. For over 50 years it has been leading the market in all aspects of general, complex and international crime, and is widely recognised for its involvement in some of Australia’s most significant criminal cases.
NGM’s international criminal law practice focuses on international money laundering, white-collar and corporate crime, transnational financial crime, bribery and corruption, cybercrime, international asset freezing or forfeiture, extradition and mutual assistance law.
Working with international partners, NGM has advised and acted in investigations involving the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Macao, Vietnam, Cambodia, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, British Virgin Islands, New Zealand and South Africa
Abstract
Financial organizations generally use the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the anti-money laundering (AML) policy to address litigation matters involving corruption and bribery issues. Thus, strengthening these litigation tools is vital to combat relevant threats within the financial system. In line with this, the Biden administration recently issued the “Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest,” requiring interagency cooperation to develop strategies to address global corruption, money laundering, and illicit financing. This means that a heightened enforcement regulation and stricter compliance requirements are to be expected in the coming days.
As greater scrutiny for regulatory compliance awaits, financial institutions should be vigilant with the recent enforcement trends to prevent violations and promptly detect the occurrences of such.
Join a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion on the recent enforcement trends and developments surrounding the FCPA and anti-money laundering regulations. Speakers will also discuss notable cases and provide practical tips and strategies to comply with the ever-changing regulatory landscape.
Key Topics Include:
FCPA and AML Enforcement Trends
Biden’s Anti-Corruption Memorandum: Priorities and Potential Impact
FCPA, AML and Targeted Sanctions: Tools for Anti-Corruption Enforcement
Best Compliance Practices for Financial Institutions
· What Lies Ahead the Litigation Landscape.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
