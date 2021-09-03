RAMPF Celebrates Precision Grinding Milestone
Grinding center machines 10,000th machine bed / End-to-end service concept for mineral casting, hard stone, ultra-high performance concrete, ceramics, gray cast iron, and steel.
Wixom, MI, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Machine Systems’ Precision Grinding Center recently machined the 10,000th machine bed made of mineral casting. At the ultra-modern plant in Bessenbach, Germany, RAMPF grinds its own high-precision machine components and offers a holistic contract grinding service concept for mineral casting, hard stone, ultra-high-performance concrete, ceramics, as well as gray cast iron and steel.
The Precision Grinding Center offers an end-to-end service concept for the contract grinding of high-precision machine components. State-of-the-art equipment and a fully climate-controlled production hall ensure highest quality and fast delivery.
“We are very proud of this achievement. Since it was founded in 2010, the grinding center has established itself as a strong, innovative, and reliable partner to industry. We look forward to processing the next 10,000 machine components.” -Wolfgang Goldmann, Head of Precision Manufacturing at RAMPF Machine Systems
With a production area of 2,100 m² and a three-shift-operation, the RAMPF team of experts offer a comprehensive service for all aspects of high-precision flat grinding and guideway grinding. This includes
> Grinding of mineral casting, hard stone, ultra-high performance concrete, ceramics, gray cast iron, and steel up to 7,000 × 2,650 × 2,000 mm (L × W × H) and 25,000 kg
> Technical and design advice
> Hand lapping of components with high-precision requirements
> Measurement and documentation of accuracies in the µm range at fully air-conditioned measuring stations (+/- 0.5 C° annual deviation) using autocollimators, electronic inclination scales, and laser interferometers
> Holistic manufacture of precise and dynamic moving systems and basic machinery, including joining (bonding, bolting)
> Precision assembly of add-on components such as guideways, measuring systems, and drives
“Our customers' high-tech machines have to meet the highest precision requirements. With our holistic full service for everything to do with surface grinding and guideway grinding, we have been guaranteeing the necessary process and quality requirements for years.” -Wolfgang Goldmann
Contact
RAMPF Group
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
