KIB to Celebrate 30th Annual Trash Bash - Volunteers Invited to Register Online or Participate Remotely
Irving, TX, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) will celebrate the 30th annual Trash Bash on Saturday, Sept 25 at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will focus their efforts on the Northern Campion Trails and surrounding area, with the goal of keeping litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. As in previous years, the cleanup will be held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event, and will also be part of Keep Texas Beautiful’s “Fall Sweep.”
KIB will provide litter pickers, gloves, trash and recycle bags. In addition to the cleanup, volunteers will have the opportunity to visit a variety of educational and entertaining exhibits to learn about reptiles and water conservation or participate in STEM activities. Lunch will be provided, with a vegetarian option, after the cleanup.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring canned or other non-perishable food items to benefit Crisis Ministries of Irving Food Pantry in downtown Irving. Those who donate will receive a special 30th Anniversary event T-shirt, while supplies last.
KIB is also offering a “virtual” option for volunteers, similar to last year’s event. Volunteers will conduct their own cleanups at a safe Irving location of their choice. They will report to KIB by posting pictures and data to their social media pages using the hashtag #IrvingTrashBash30.
“We encourage residents of Irving to help celebrate our 30th annual Trash Bash, either with the group at T.W. Richardson Grove, or at their own smaller cleanups,” said KIB President Scott Wilson. “This event is so much more than a cleanup, and to hold it on National Public Lands Day and in conjunction with the statewide Fall Sweep makes our volunteers feel like part of a much bigger picture. We hope to see you there, or if you are participating virtually, we look forward to seeing your photos on social media.”
Please register online by Sept. 17. For more information, visit cityofirving.org/KIB or call KIB at (972) 721-2175.
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
