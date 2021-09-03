BYD Introduces Next Generation Electric Trucks at ACT Expo
Long Beach, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BYD unveiled today two revolutionary battery-electric heavy-duty trucks, the Gen3 8TT and 6F, vehicles that combine performance, reliability, and driver comfort into stylish designs.
Unveiled at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, Calif., the Gen 3 8TT and 6F feature cabs styled by Wolfgang Josef Egger, the renowned former Audi chief designer. The stylish cabs offer improved aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The truck come standard with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), making driving easier and safer.
The trucks are equipped with an Electronic Parking Brake system, offer keyless entry and push to start functions, and have up to 185kW CCS1 charging capability. The extended range version of the 8TT and 6F offer a range of up to 200 miles on a charge.
Gen 3 8TT is a versatile vehicle, capable of performing drayage, regional haul, and distribution work. The 6F can perform regional haul and distribution work. It can also be equipped with a body for refuse collection.
“We listen to our customers and their drivers to ensure we provide the features and performance they need to get a job done,” said Stella Li, President of BYD North America. “With our next generation 6F and 8TT, we’re making history by setting a new standard for driver comfort and safety in an electric vehicle.”
BYD Electric Trucks operate clean and quiet, and have significantly fewer moving parts than carbon-burning trucks. With less noise and vibration than conventional vehicles, BYD trucks provide the operator with an improved driving experience and safer work environment.
BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, is the leader in battery-electric truck deployments with more than 8,000 trucks in service around the world and over 200 in service across the United States.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513.
