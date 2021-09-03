Dunn-Edwards Paints Announces Winners of Student Design Competition
Exceptional Emerging Professionals in Architecture + Design Awarded Grand Prizes
Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dunn-Edwards Paints awarded two grand prize student winners $3,000 cash for exceptional submissions to the inaugural Emerging Professionals Design Competition. The winners are Helen Hoang, University of Cincinnati, and Callie Welsh, Savannah College of Art and Design.
Hoang’s winning submission, “Eco,” reimaged a mid-century modern family home in Las Vegas to be more functional and contemporary without losing the fashionable appeal of the era. She innovatively wove in a palette of warm, inviting colors honoring both the past and present. The color palette was Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), Gilded (DE5418), Natural Tan (DE5212), Teardrops (DE5833), Milk Mustache (DE6169), Pale Jade (DE5681), Gingerbread House (DE5334) and Warm White (DEW380).
Welsh created an experiential space in a San Francisco Dunn-Edwards Paints store weaving virtual reality into the traditional buying process. She mixed a palette of soothing darker tones with pops of lighter shades to guide customers within the store. The color palette was Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), Seal Pup (DE5816), Overcast Sky (DE5821), Warm White (DEW380), Swiss Coffee (DEW341), Sand Dune (DE6128), Teddy Bear (DE6131), Clay Pot (DE5174) and Spiced Berry (DEA149).
Second and third place winners, across both the residential and commercial categories, represented schools nationwide. They were Jamie Centeno, University of Nevada - Las Vegas, Kyra Connolly, University of South Florida, Christian Ojeda, Mt. San Antonio College, and Anna Rodriguez, Mt. San Antonio College. Early-bird prizes were given to the first 5 entrants. Learn more at www.dunnedwards.com.
The jury for the Emerging Professionals Design Competition was Sara A. McLean, Editor and Color Marketing Manager at Dunn-Edwards Paints, Garry Cohn, Design Director at Cohn Design, Kali Sipes, US Brand Awareness Leader at Curator Paints, Liana Gonzales, Design Competition at Made Renovation, Alexis Gyenge, Adjunct Faculty in Interior Design and Sustainability at Pima Community College, and Cyn Moreno, Design Influencer/Set Decorator at Hot Pink Pineapples.
The competition allowed all skill levels to practice real-world applications of commercial and residential design while still in school. Using Dunn-Edwards Color of the Year, Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), to anchor the designs, advanced and beginner entrants addressed a specific need for a hypothetical client. Advanced tier entrants submitted a mood board, color renderings and written description. Beginner tier entrants submitted a mood board and written description.
Since 2017, the Emerging Professionals Program (EPP), by Dunn-Edwards, has partnered with students to provide industry knowledge, trend-leading inspiration and color tools, and skills enhancement opportunities for the next generation of design professionals to leave their mark on the world. The 2022 Emerging Professionals Design Competition will open for submissions in March 2022. Submissions will be due August 2022. All architectural and interior design emerging professionals nationwide currently enrolled in school are encouraged to apply. There is no fee to enter.
About Dunn-Edwards Corporation
Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in more than 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 95-year-old company has approximately 1,800 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD. (TYO 4612), one of the world’s largest paint companies. For more information, www.dunnedwards.com.
Hoang’s winning submission, “Eco,” reimaged a mid-century modern family home in Las Vegas to be more functional and contemporary without losing the fashionable appeal of the era. She innovatively wove in a palette of warm, inviting colors honoring both the past and present. The color palette was Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), Gilded (DE5418), Natural Tan (DE5212), Teardrops (DE5833), Milk Mustache (DE6169), Pale Jade (DE5681), Gingerbread House (DE5334) and Warm White (DEW380).
Welsh created an experiential space in a San Francisco Dunn-Edwards Paints store weaving virtual reality into the traditional buying process. She mixed a palette of soothing darker tones with pops of lighter shades to guide customers within the store. The color palette was Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), Seal Pup (DE5816), Overcast Sky (DE5821), Warm White (DEW380), Swiss Coffee (DEW341), Sand Dune (DE6128), Teddy Bear (DE6131), Clay Pot (DE5174) and Spiced Berry (DEA149).
Second and third place winners, across both the residential and commercial categories, represented schools nationwide. They were Jamie Centeno, University of Nevada - Las Vegas, Kyra Connolly, University of South Florida, Christian Ojeda, Mt. San Antonio College, and Anna Rodriguez, Mt. San Antonio College. Early-bird prizes were given to the first 5 entrants. Learn more at www.dunnedwards.com.
The jury for the Emerging Professionals Design Competition was Sara A. McLean, Editor and Color Marketing Manager at Dunn-Edwards Paints, Garry Cohn, Design Director at Cohn Design, Kali Sipes, US Brand Awareness Leader at Curator Paints, Liana Gonzales, Design Competition at Made Renovation, Alexis Gyenge, Adjunct Faculty in Interior Design and Sustainability at Pima Community College, and Cyn Moreno, Design Influencer/Set Decorator at Hot Pink Pineapples.
The competition allowed all skill levels to practice real-world applications of commercial and residential design while still in school. Using Dunn-Edwards Color of the Year, Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), to anchor the designs, advanced and beginner entrants addressed a specific need for a hypothetical client. Advanced tier entrants submitted a mood board, color renderings and written description. Beginner tier entrants submitted a mood board and written description.
Since 2017, the Emerging Professionals Program (EPP), by Dunn-Edwards, has partnered with students to provide industry knowledge, trend-leading inspiration and color tools, and skills enhancement opportunities for the next generation of design professionals to leave their mark on the world. The 2022 Emerging Professionals Design Competition will open for submissions in March 2022. Submissions will be due August 2022. All architectural and interior design emerging professionals nationwide currently enrolled in school are encouraged to apply. There is no fee to enter.
About Dunn-Edwards Corporation
Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in more than 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 95-year-old company has approximately 1,800 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD. (TYO 4612), one of the world’s largest paint companies. For more information, www.dunnedwards.com.
Contact
Secret Agent PRContact
August Mosby
323-712-0298
https://wearesecretagent.com/
August Mosby
323-712-0298
https://wearesecretagent.com/
Categories