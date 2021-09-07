Aelius LED Office Expansion Improves Efficiency for Cultivators Worldwide
Canadian LED Grow Light Experts Move Into New Facility
Sudbury, Canada, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aelius LED, Canada's leading supplier of horticultural LED grow lights, moved into a new location this week in Val Caron, Ontario. The 6,300 sq ft facility features a four bay door warehouse with 25 ft. ceilings which will house plenty of inventory and accommodate additional offices for staff.
"With our growing list of commercial, medical and home cultivators across North America and internationally, this was a necessary expansion for us," said CEO at Aelius LED, Ryan Kirwan.
The building also provides increased space for research and development and quality assurance; helping to ensure that the company continues their aim to become a leading LED supplier worldwide.
"It was important for us to keep quality and design at the forefront of our operation," he said.
The new facility comes with 2,000 sq. ft. of office space, bringing remote employees back under one roof. A multi-functional media room, additional quality assurance and larger warehouse, means more efficiency across departments and decreased shipping time to customers.
"We are committed to being a leading supplier of LED grow lights in North America and look forward to partnering with more cultivators as Aelius LED expands globally," said Kirwan.
Aelius LED has also recently secured their Employer Identification Number (EIN) to become a legal entity in the US which allows them to import products directly to the States from Canada, resulting in quicker shipping and savings for US customers.
Aelius LED offers a variety of innovative LED lighting solutions for all stages of a plant's life cycle. Founded in 2015, Aelius LED made its name with the pilot Aelius 300 model and quickly expanded to include a line of products engineered to unlock the cannabis plant's genetic potential. Their customer base includes commercial indoor facilities and ACMPR operators. Their company is based on quality-built products, exceptional service and innovative commercial trial and trade-up programs and financing options. At Aelius, all of our customers, suppliers and partners become part of our #AeliusFam.
Contact
Candice Grant
1-844-472-3389
www.aeliusled.com
Unit #3, #4, #5
2601 Belisle Drive
Val Caron, Ontario
P3N 0A7
