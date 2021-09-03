Powder Processing & Technology, LLC Welcomes Ali Kerr as Operating President
Chicago, IN, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Powder Processing & Technology, LLC (“PPT Group”) is pleased to announce and welcome Ali Kerr as president. Ali has been operating as CEO and owner of RT Process (“RTP”) for the last seven years, a business which he founded and grew into a successful enterprise. The business will be merged into the PPT Group concurrent with this appointment. He brings over thirty years of hands-on chemical industry experience at global specialty chemical and petrochemical organizations, that includes commercial, operational management, process development, plant engineering, and EHS excellence.
The joint Managing General Partners of the parent PPT Group, John Kaziow and Errol Menke, issue the following greeting: "We welcome Ali Kerr to the PPT Group and are excited about the addition of the experience and wealth of knowledge that he will bring to the team. Ali’s 'hands-on' chemical industry background, along with the supplementary processes that will be added from the RTP merger, will help take the combined group into enhanced and new partnerships in the custom processing manufacturing arena. Building on the PPT Group’s existing technical and commercial strengths, these additions will further the company’s footprint with new unit operations and broader industry relationships.
"The PPT Group remains fully committed to working with existing and new customer partners to support their development goals to successful completion. Ali’s successful track record in chemistries and materials process design, and his working familiarity of both organic and inorganic materials - including wet chemistry, drying, thermal transitioning, particle sizing, milling, spray drying, blending and impregnation, and much more – will add to our mission of ensuring our customer needs will always remain paramount, focused, while protecting client confidentiality and intellectual properties. Under the expanded capabilities and new leadership, Ali will continue the PPT Group’s successful track record of assisting the top materials technology companies around the world, and across the many markets and application areas served, with increased contribution to their value chains.
"In addition, Ali will help support our work in utilization and continuous operating efficiency improvement for the large range of assets and capabilities of the PPT Group. This improvement journey will further enhance the value to all our stakeholders.
"Our clients can be confident, and have peace of mind, we will continue to process your materials needs to the high standards, in a timely and safe manner, as has been the PPT Group’s operating mission and practice for decades."
About Rapid Tech Process, LLC (RTP)
RT Process is a privately held chemical manufacturing company with a focused purpose – to assist clients advance their outsourcing goals and helping chemical industry leaders bring their technologies to life. RTP will quickly assess potential customer projects, design processes – including formula and process design and preparations, blending, mixing, impregnation and doping, calcining, milling, screening, and drying - providing a timely, efficient, and safe path for projects which enter RTP’s pipeline of work. RTP’s passion and mission is helping customers efficiently reach their desired outcomes with respect to technology, manufacturing, and profitability.
About Powder Processing & Technology, LLC (PPT Group)
The PPT Group of professionals have assisted the top materials technology companies around the world for over 40 years. The group has demonstrated time and again its ability to convert customers bench top experimentation into commercial production that has made PPT Group a reliable partner. They have the capability to produce at the scale you require and with the quality and consistency you expect. Most importantly, you can trust them to handle your intellectual property with discretion. Their warehousing services allow them to stage your materials during production, with complete shipping and storing capabilities. For this release and other announcements about CCP & PPT initiatives, please visit the RTP Website and/or PPT Website.
For Further information, or inquiry about any product or custom process needs PPT Group may help you with, please contact: Sarah Freeland: Ph: 219-462-4141 x 244, Email: sales@pptechnology.com
