New Storage Facility to Open in Kennewick, Washington
Kennewick, WA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Summit Storage announced today that it will open its new self-storage facility on September 6th. The business is located at 9501 W 10th Ave in Kennewick, ¼ mile west of the traffic circle where S Steptoe St, S Clodfelter St, and W 10th Ave meet.
Summit Storage is the newest self-storage facility in the Tri-Cities. The property features 642 units totaling 80,700 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The units range from smaller, 5 x 5 storage units to larger 10 x 20 units. All of its storage units are ground level and drive-up accessible, making it easy for customers to load and unload their belongings directly from their vehicle into their storage unit.
The storage operation features several security measures including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with digital cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
Spink Engineering of Richland, WA created the plans for the facility. Summit Storage was developed by Matson Development LLC, Kennewick, WA, and D&D Tri-Rivers Excavating, Inc., Richland, WA. The facility was built by Hummel Construction and Development LLC, Richland, WA. The business is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.
“To say we are excited about opening this property would be a massive understatement. Summit Storage in Kennewick is going to bring some much-needed high quality storage to the Tri-Cities market and we can’t wait to introduce it to our local community of customers. The shared strong mission & values of West Coast Self Storage and Matson Development group make this specific opportunity so exciting, and we can’t wait to see many future successes together,” said Scott Timmons, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 83 managed and owned locations with fifty-nine stores in Washington, fourteen stores in Oregon, and ten stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Summit Storage is the newest self-storage facility in the Tri-Cities. The property features 642 units totaling 80,700 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The units range from smaller, 5 x 5 storage units to larger 10 x 20 units. All of its storage units are ground level and drive-up accessible, making it easy for customers to load and unload their belongings directly from their vehicle into their storage unit.
The storage operation features several security measures including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with digital cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
Spink Engineering of Richland, WA created the plans for the facility. Summit Storage was developed by Matson Development LLC, Kennewick, WA, and D&D Tri-Rivers Excavating, Inc., Richland, WA. The facility was built by Hummel Construction and Development LLC, Richland, WA. The business is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.
“To say we are excited about opening this property would be a massive understatement. Summit Storage in Kennewick is going to bring some much-needed high quality storage to the Tri-Cities market and we can’t wait to introduce it to our local community of customers. The shared strong mission & values of West Coast Self Storage and Matson Development group make this specific opportunity so exciting, and we can’t wait to see many future successes together,” said Scott Timmons, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 83 managed and owned locations with fifty-nine stores in Washington, fourteen stores in Oregon, and ten stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Categories