Posterity Health Welcomes Kelly Walker, MD as Medical Director
The first digital male fertility management platform expands its medical team.
Parker, CO, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Posterity Health is proud to announce the addition of Kelly Walker, MD as the company’s Medical Director. Posterity Health is the first comprehensive digital male fertility management platform designed to help assess, evaluate, and treat male fertility.
One in eight couples struggles to conceive(1) and in more than 50 percent of the cases, a male factor is involved.(2) Posterity Health is focused on helping men assess and evaluate their fertility. Having access to their male fertility specialists and proven clinical protocols enables men with an abnormal male factor to receive the very best care. Posterity Health provides technology-enabled services including baseline and comprehensive fertility assessments, second opinions, and other specialty care. Posterity Health also works in collaboration with the leading fertility centers and OB/GYNs.
“I am thrilled to join an organization with a comprehensive couple’s approach to fertility. We identify underlying male factors contributing to infertility and provide the best treatment options to help men and their partners achieve their goal of having a healthy child. I feel a unique sense of insight and community with the couples I treat, especially after welcoming my daughter conceived during my own fertility journey,” said Dr. Walker. “Posterity Health is unique in its approach and commitment to eliminating the stigma associated with male infertility and providing men with a place they can count on for advice, coaching, and treatment.”
Dr. Walker graduated from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, completed her Urology residency at University of California San Francisco, and her fellowship in male fertility and microsurgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Walker also received her MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Her research focuses on quality improvement and telehealth to deliver exceptional male fertility care.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Walker and expand our support for couples wishing to conceive,” said Barrett Cowan, MD, co-founder and CMO of Posterity Health. “Dr. Walker is a fellowship-trained male fertility specialist - adding her to the team is another exciting step in our growth and achieving our goal of enabling early identification of male factor issues and providing recommendations and treatment so couples achieve their goal of having a healthy child.”
About Posterity Health
Posterity Health provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits, and in-person consults focused on improving a man’s fertility status. The company seeks to educate, engage, and treat men, shifting the burden of conceiving from solely the woman and creating a unifying experience for the couple. Posterity Health is committed to making male fertility management a core part of men’s health.
To learn more, visit posterityhealth.com.
Contact: Alicia Johnson – alicia@posterityhealth.com
(1) Source: CDC, National Survey of Family Growth, 2006-2010
(2) Men's Health – Male Factor Infertility. University of Utah Health Sciences Center. 04 January, 2003
