LGBTQ+ Family Lawyer & Powerhouse LGBTQ+ Advocate Amira Hasenbush Shares Her Life Story & Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Woman Who’s Fighting for The Rights of LGBTQ+ Families to Grow Their Families and to Legally Protect Their Children
Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Amira Hasenbush – a Los Angeles based family lawyer and LGBTQ+ advocate who fights for Transgender Rights, LGBTQ+ Rights to Parent, Third Party Assisted Reproduction, Gender Identity Law and many other deeply important LGBTQ+ activism hot topics.
“I got started not to be a lawyer, but to learn how to use the law to benefit public health through policy work. It wasn’t until years later, at the end of law school, that I realized I wanted to help LGBTQ+ families as a lawyer.” - Amira Hasenbush
“I like the complicated cases. I like the ones where you kind of scratch your head and go, 'huh? I never thought about that before! Okay, like, how do we untangle this?' And it's hard, right? The law is very black and white. The law likes to say 'You go in Box A or you go in Box B'. Maybe, if you’re lucky there’s a Box C, and if you don’t fit in those boxes, you need to figure out how to fit yourself in there. And families are not Box A, B, or C, right? Families come in all different forms. They look like all different things and there are gray areas and there are things that are complicated and so I like hearing from somebody who’s in that gray area and saying, 'Okay, well, how do we either make you a hybrid A/B box or how do we figure out where, what box you want to go into?' And make sure we’re doing this intentionally and not accidentally for you and really thinking creatively. And as an advocate with the law, you know, being a little more willing to push back a little and more willing to not let some statute that wasn’t written with you in mind dictate how you run your life, if it's possible.” -Amira Hasenbush
“By 2031, I hope to see family law become both more streamlined and more individualized. So for people who don’t need complexity, it would be easier. And for people who need the complexity, it would be more nuanced and more able to fit the unique circumstances of those people.” -Amira Hasenbush
The interview dives deep into Amira’s career and insights such as:
How Amira's personal values and faith align with her work as an LGBTQ+ family lawyer and advocate
How the LGTBQ+ family laws are changing and being addressed nationwide
Amira’s predictions for the future of LGBTQ+ family law
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/Amira-Hasenbush
“I got started not to be a lawyer, but to learn how to use the law to benefit public health through policy work. It wasn’t until years later, at the end of law school, that I realized I wanted to help LGBTQ+ families as a lawyer.” - Amira Hasenbush
“I like the complicated cases. I like the ones where you kind of scratch your head and go, 'huh? I never thought about that before! Okay, like, how do we untangle this?' And it's hard, right? The law is very black and white. The law likes to say 'You go in Box A or you go in Box B'. Maybe, if you’re lucky there’s a Box C, and if you don’t fit in those boxes, you need to figure out how to fit yourself in there. And families are not Box A, B, or C, right? Families come in all different forms. They look like all different things and there are gray areas and there are things that are complicated and so I like hearing from somebody who’s in that gray area and saying, 'Okay, well, how do we either make you a hybrid A/B box or how do we figure out where, what box you want to go into?' And make sure we’re doing this intentionally and not accidentally for you and really thinking creatively. And as an advocate with the law, you know, being a little more willing to push back a little and more willing to not let some statute that wasn’t written with you in mind dictate how you run your life, if it's possible.” -Amira Hasenbush
“By 2031, I hope to see family law become both more streamlined and more individualized. So for people who don’t need complexity, it would be easier. And for people who need the complexity, it would be more nuanced and more able to fit the unique circumstances of those people.” -Amira Hasenbush
The interview dives deep into Amira’s career and insights such as:
How Amira's personal values and faith align with her work as an LGBTQ+ family lawyer and advocate
How the LGTBQ+ family laws are changing and being addressed nationwide
Amira’s predictions for the future of LGBTQ+ family law
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/Amira-Hasenbush
Contact
NoBull Marketing, LLCContact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Categories