Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Concludes Its Second Annual School Supply Drive, Providing Nearly 50 Backpacks and $2,000 to Local Children in Need
INFINITI HR raised more than $2,000 in cash and filled nearly 50 backpacks with school supplies.
Burtonsville, MD, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading professional employer organization, INFINITI HR, concludes its second annual School Supply Drive, supporting children grades K to 12 in need of free backpacks and school supplies from Burtonsville Elementary School as well as the nonprofit Neighbor Network based in Dayton, Maryland.
The INFINITI HR hosted School Supply Drive ran from August 2 to August 13, 2021. Customers, business partners, employees, and neighbors of INFINITI HR in the corporate office were encouraged to donate a range of supplies including but not limited to pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, highlighters, notebooks, backpacks, and rulers. In addition, many community members sent money, which members of INFINITI HR then used to shop for supplies.
During the drive, INFINITI HR raised more than $2,000 in cash and filled nearly 50 backpacks with school supplies. On Tuesday August 17th, INFINITI HR employees assembled the backpacks and arranged for distribution to the schools.
“Since so many families have been affected by COVID so harshly, this year is going to be exceptionally difficult on many of the underserved Baltimore-Washington metro communities,” Wellness Benefit Specialist Bradley Welsh of INFINITI HR said. “Help is needed to provide assistance for many children, and we are especially proud to help those in our community who may not have the resources to get everything they need to have a successful and fulfilling learning experience. Our hope is that our School Supply Drive may provide a foundation for children to begin the school year with a fresh start.”
INFINITI HR was happy to partner with businesses who promoted and contributed to the School Supply Drive such as Safeware Inc. in Lanham and Columbia, Maryland, Victoria Gastro Pub in Columbia, Maryland, and The Green Turtle in Burtonsville, Maryland. In addition, INFINITI HR would like to thank all the valuable Burtonsville community members who made monetary, time, and service contributions.
For information, to volunteer, or to donate in the future, please contact Bradley Welsh at INFINITI HR at bwelsh@infinitihr.com or 301-329-8567.
About INFINITI HR
INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.
To learn more about how your business can save time, money, and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
Contact
Infiniti HRContact
Sarah Frye
866-552-6360
http://infinitihr.com/
