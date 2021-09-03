Inszone Insurance Services Announced Acquisition of Summit Insurance Group and Expansion Into the Missouri Market
Missouri Becomes the 6th State with a Physical Presence for Inszone Insurance
Rancho Cordova, CA, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Summit Insurance Group, and with it the company’s expansion into Missouri.
Entrance into Missouri is part of an expansion of the Company’s strategic business goals, as it looks to expand into the Midwest Region of the United States.
“As our company continues to grow, we are looking to give Inszone a wider footprint across the country, providing more service options to our customers,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “The acquisition of Summit Insurance Group is an exciting opportunity to expand into the Midwest and enter the exciting and growing market that is Missouri. We are excited for the many geographical advantages that come with an office in this area of the country.”
Founded by George Bermel, Summit Insurance Group has been serving Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and surrounding areas since the late 1930s. The first agency in the Kansas City Stockyard, Summit Insurance Group has a strong rooted local presence; throughout all these years the team at Summit Insurance Group has been focused on providing quality service and building lasting relationships with all their customers. Following the transition, Summit Insurance Group employees will continue operating out of their current location in Lee’s Summit under the leadership of Jennifer Turner.
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to organically grow, as well as through acquisitions. With 19 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Missouri, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.
Contacts
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234
nhudson@inszoneins.com
