Metro Safety Completes 13 Successful Years of Providing First Aid Training
Metro Safety Training provides first aid and occupational training courses to individuals to prepare them for various accidents that could occur at their workplace.
Coquitlam, Canada, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- First Aid is the immediate care provided to an injured or ill person until professional care is available. In severe cases, first aid can minimize future injuries and even save lives. All Canadian organizations are required to be equipped with some degree of first-aid according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety. The type of first aid equipment and training depends on the number of individuals working in that office and the potential hazards.
Metro Safety was established in 2008 and has been providing First Aid training courses ever since. The institution provides certification after the student completes the training and passes a written and practical test. The First Aid training courses range from beginner (level 1) to advanced (Pro). In addition to this, the school provides students with CPR training. Successful students will receive a Red Cross Standard First Aid and AED certification. The course hours vary with complexity, which should be booked according to their course calendar.
A representative from Metro Safety explained why they were intent on providing workers with First Aid training. "Workplace accidents can occur at any time. The only thing we can control is our level of preparation. Employees may fall ill or get injured, and there are simple steps that can be taken to help them. There is nothing more important than someone's safety and well-being, which is why we stress the importance of First Aid training. We train individuals to remain calm during emergencies and focus on taking swift action."
Metro Safety has been successfully training individuals over the last thirteen years. They offer comprehensive First Aid Training all across British Columbia in workplace emergency training, as part of their health and safety courses. Their courses cover various bases such as confined space training, forklift operator training, fall protection training, and asbestos, lead, and silica awareness. All of their instruction materials are in strict accordance with WorkSafeBC Occupational Health and Safety Regulation Part 6.
About Metro Safety
Metro Safety is a first aid training school, located in Coquitlam, BC. The school provides First Aid training courses and workplace safety courses that can be accessed through their course calendar.
Contact
Phone Number: (604) 521-4227
Fax Number: (604) 521-4123
Email: info@metrosafety.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metrosafetytraining/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metrosafetytraining/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metrosafetyca
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ZzqqeWckHqw5CWbt4UisQ
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/metro-safety-training/
Website: https://metrosafety.ca/
Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada.
