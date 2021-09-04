Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of an Industrial Services Firm and Crete Mechanical Group
Tampa, FL, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between their client, a prominent industrial services firm, and Crete Mechanical Group (“CMG”).
Crete Mechanical Group (“CMG”) is a multi-site owner, operator, and business partner to mechanical service businesses in the United States. CMG partners with entrepreneurs and owners of HVAC, electrical, plumbing, controls, and other mechanical services companies to help them grow revenue, increase profitability, and transition ownership.
The client is a leading industrial services firm providing electrical, mechanical, automation, fabrication, rigging, and maintenance services to various industries. The company has established an outstanding reputation in providing superior customer service within its regional market.
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “It was a pleasure to represent our client, a leading industrial services firm, in this transaction with Crete Mechanical Group. Our client was seeking a partner that shared their vision and offered the right deal structure, and Crete Mechanical Group was aligned with our client’s growth strategy. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
