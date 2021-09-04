Registration Closing for SMi’s UAV Technology Conference in 4 Weeks
SMi Group reports: Final call to register for the upcoming UAV Technology Conference in London on the 27th and 28th September 2021.
London, United Kingdom, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The upcoming conference less than four weeks away will bring together leading international Air Force Officers, Program Managers and Technical Scientists to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest UAV technologies, challenges, and requirements.
In addition, the two-day agenda will cover key topics ranging from multi-national UAV development programs, certification and regulation, counter UAS/UAV technology, stealth technology, the latest in drone R&D, and future force design using these hi-tech military assets.
Interested parties must register soon to secure a place at www.uav-technology.org/PR6.
The conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:
Day One - 27th September 2021:
• Securing the Future of NATO's Sovereign ISR Capabilities with the NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force, Brigadier General Houston Cantwell, Commander, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force
• Fly, Find, Fight: The Watchkeeper RPAS ISTAR Capability to 2030, Colonel Gavin Rundle, Commander Watchkeeper Force, British Army
• Leonardo Aerial Unmanned Systems, Mr Luca Bellomo, Head of Aerial Unmanned Operations, Leonardo
• The UK Approach to Certifying Military RPAS with a Focus on Protector, Colonel Paul Hughes, RPAS Strategic Chief Engineer and TAA, DE&S, UK MoD
• The Future of the Royal Air Force's RPAS Capabilities — The Protector, Wing Commander Neil Hallett, PM Remote Piloted Air Systems Protector and Reaper, Royal Air Force
• Session Reserved for Sponsor Mynaric
• Supporting Ground Operations for the German Military — The HERON 1 MALE UAV, Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Program Director UAS, BAAINBw
• PBS as a ITAR-Free Producer of Engines for UAV, UCAV, Remote Carriers, and Disposable Applications, Mr Vilem Juran, Regional Sales Manager, PBS Velka Bites
• Expanding the Military Capabilities of the Royal Canadian Air Force with the Integration of RPAS, Lieutenant Colonel Julien Letarte, RPAS Program Director, Royal Canadian Air Force
• Drones in the Arctic — The Danish Perspective, Major Morten Hvalsøe-Dybdahl, Branch Chief UAS Branch, Danish Acquisition and Logistics Organization
• Panel Discussion: Exploring Innovative UAV Capabilities and their Impact on Military Operations
Day Two - 28th September 2021:
• Guard with Power — The MQ-9 Capabilities of the USAF's 25th Attack Group, Colonel Timothy Monroe, Commander, 25th Attack Group, U.S. Air Force
• The Operational ISR Capabilities of the USAF 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Lieutenant Colonel David Hind, Commander, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Reconnaissance Wing, U.S. Air Force
• Transforming the Spanish Armed Forces through UAV Acquisition and Integration Programmes, Colonel Manuel AROCA Corbalan, Head of RPAS Office Programme, National Armament Directorate (Spanish MoD)
• Delivering Critical ISR Capabilities with The Hermes 900 UAV, Colonel Manuel Dubs, Commander of the 84th RPAS Command, Swiss Air Force
• Overcoming the UAS Threat and Protecting Mobile Military Assets, Colonel Giorgio Cozzolino, Director, Italian Joint Operations HQ
• Developing Innovative Non-Kinetic C-UAS Capabilities - The Ninja System, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Like, Deputy C-sUAS Lead, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
• NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) - AGS Programme Procurement, Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, NATO AGSMA
• The Human Dimension of UAV Operations, Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company Ltd
The full programme overview is available at http://www.uav-technology.org/PR6
UAV Technology
27th – 28th September 2021
London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsors: Mynaric, PBS Velka
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages.
For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.
