Neighbors Form Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park (Formerly Joyland Park) to Steward Park Improvements & Strengthen Community
Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park will gain access to park resources and services through Park Pride’s Friends of the Park Program
Atlanta, GA, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Community members around Arthur Langford Jr. Park have announced that they’ve officially created a Friends of the Park (FOP) group in partnership with Park Pride, the only Atlanta-based nonprofit that engages communities to activate the power of parks. Park Pride and members of the Joyland and High Point Estates communities recognize that great parks increase the quality of life of residents by supporting healthy people, strong neighborhoods, vibrant business districts, a robust economy and a healthy environment. Creating a Friends of the Park group is the first step taken by communities to create positive, long-lasting change in parks. Participation in the FOP Program helps communities identify goals and priorities for their park, and provides the volunteers, tools, materials, training and funding to achieve their goals.
“I was inspired by the work previously completed by Michael Langford and Joyland residents. As a member of the community, I’m excited to have formed the Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park group in partnership with Park Pride to foster a sense of community among High Point and Joyland residents, and to contribute my skills to the development and improvement of the Arthur Langford Jr. Park site.” -Jessica Rodgers, MPH, Founder
Park Pride currently works with over 150 local Friends of the Park groups in the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County.
To become a member or donor of Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park, visit their website at https://www.friendsofaljpark.org/ or follow the “Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park” page on Facebook for upcoming news and announcements.
“I was inspired by the work previously completed by Michael Langford and Joyland residents. As a member of the community, I’m excited to have formed the Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park group in partnership with Park Pride to foster a sense of community among High Point and Joyland residents, and to contribute my skills to the development and improvement of the Arthur Langford Jr. Park site.” -Jessica Rodgers, MPH, Founder
Park Pride currently works with over 150 local Friends of the Park groups in the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County.
To become a member or donor of Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park, visit their website at https://www.friendsofaljpark.org/ or follow the “Friends of Arthur Langford Jr. Park” page on Facebook for upcoming news and announcements.
Contact
Friends of Arthur Langford Jr ParkContact
Jessica Rodgers
470-568-4001
friendsofaljpark.org
Jessica Rodgers
470-568-4001
friendsofaljpark.org
Categories