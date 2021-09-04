Broxterman Alicks McFarlane Announces New Partner
Denver family law firm Broxterman Alicks McFarlane has announced the election of Steven Visioli to partner. He was previously a senior associate at the firm.
Denver, CO, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (BAM) has announced the election of Steven Visioli to partner. Visioli had previously been a senior associate at the Denver family law firm.
“Steven’s elevation to partner is extremely well deserved,” said BAM shareholder Heather Broxterman. “Steven is a valued and accomplished member of the BAM team, and we are thrilled to recognize his achievements and contributions to the firm.”
A Colorado native, Visioli joined BAM in 2016 during his final year of law school at DU where he was a member of the school’s highly-ranked National Trial Team. His mock-trial background has guided his development into a formidable Family Law trial attorney who is knowledgeable and authoritative in the courtroom, diligent and attentive with his clients and an excellent communicator who works well with other attorneys.
Visioli has worked on and led a broad variety of family law cases, including those involving high asset divorces, prenuptial and marital agreements, piercing (and reverse-piercing) the corporate veil, high conflict custody cases, parenting time enforcement, dependency and neglect, international and multi-state kidnapping, and much more.
He has a 9.3 “Superb” rating on AVVO and has been recognized multiple times by both Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and Colorado Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.”
Visioli is a 2016 graduate of the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law and prior to that he earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
About Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (https://bamfamlaw.com)
Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (BAM) is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way!
“Steven’s elevation to partner is extremely well deserved,” said BAM shareholder Heather Broxterman. “Steven is a valued and accomplished member of the BAM team, and we are thrilled to recognize his achievements and contributions to the firm.”
A Colorado native, Visioli joined BAM in 2016 during his final year of law school at DU where he was a member of the school’s highly-ranked National Trial Team. His mock-trial background has guided his development into a formidable Family Law trial attorney who is knowledgeable and authoritative in the courtroom, diligent and attentive with his clients and an excellent communicator who works well with other attorneys.
Visioli has worked on and led a broad variety of family law cases, including those involving high asset divorces, prenuptial and marital agreements, piercing (and reverse-piercing) the corporate veil, high conflict custody cases, parenting time enforcement, dependency and neglect, international and multi-state kidnapping, and much more.
He has a 9.3 “Superb” rating on AVVO and has been recognized multiple times by both Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and Colorado Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.”
Visioli is a 2016 graduate of the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law and prior to that he earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
About Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (https://bamfamlaw.com)
Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC (BAM) is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way!
Contact
Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PCContact
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
bamfamlaw.com
303-331-6432
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
bamfamlaw.com
303-331-6432
Categories