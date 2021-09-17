Cavallo Horse & Rider: Outfit Your Horse with Affordable ELB Hoof Boots for Fall Trail Rides
Denver, CO, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo’s ELB Hoof Boots will prep your horse for fall trail rides - offering your horse comfort and protection no matter where you ride or what you ride through (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/elb-hoof-boots). The boots, appropriately named the “Entry Level Boot,” are designed to stay on well and protect your horse’s hooves over any trail-riding terrain - all at an affordable price point.
The boots boast 1680-count Denier industrial-grade nylon to ward off tough footing and brush. Plus, they stay on well and come with replaceable Velcro® closures. The front closure makes put-on and take-off time a breeze. The boots can be used as your horse’s main trail shoes (outfitting front hooves or all four for optimum protection), or can be carried singularly as a “spare” in case your horse loses a shoe along the path. If you’re on the trail at night, the boots’ reflective logo provides a safety boost.
“These boots have the technical expertise you expect from Cavallo,” says Cavallo President Carole Herder. “We are thrilled to have an affordable hoof boot in our line. We know there are horse owners who are still nervous about making the shift to ‘barefoot and booted’ with their horses and this boot offers the price point and protection to get you started. The boots are perfect for riding anywhere. On the trail, they hold up well against brush, rocks, or water crossings. Our 180-day warranty tells you we know these boots are made to be the longest-lasting on the market.”
Success Stories
Equestrian and YouTuber, Ginny (of http://ginnyshorseproductreview.com), tested the ELB boots on the trail in her video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G7KbDU8ts4.
She says, “This is one of my favorite boots for its modest price, performance and durability! Check out the video to see what I like about these boots and for an on-the-trail clip of my senior Morgan gelding 'Bamboozal' wearing them in Castle Rocks State Park in Almo, Idaho. I’ve been putting rides on them, they’ve been holding up, they stay on my horse’s feet. I literally have no complaints about them...I’m into whatever gets me on the trail easily and quickly and that makes me a huge fan of the ELBs.”
Jennifer Williams Smith says her ELB boots have stayed in place through all terrain. “Lakota’s ELB boots stayed in perfect place through the slick, sticky, Louisiana mud. Love these boots and how well she steps out during our rides. No more tender steps!”
Share your on-the-trail ELB stories and photos at: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots/reviews.
Choose your Fit
The boots are available in seven sizes (0-6) and are sold individually. You may also choose a slim-sole fit. ELB boots come in black or “bling.” Choose your pair and find sizing information here: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/elb-hoof-boots. $74.95 black, $79.95 bling.
Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call (877) 818-0037 from the USA or Canada or call direct, (604) 740-0037.
Contact:
Cavallo Horse & Rider
Jenny@Cavallo-Inc.com
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/byhg2umf7erypzp/AAAzdqtroXH5QgALFi3_UI9ca?dl=0
Editors: Please consider for your product review pages.
The boots boast 1680-count Denier industrial-grade nylon to ward off tough footing and brush. Plus, they stay on well and come with replaceable Velcro® closures. The front closure makes put-on and take-off time a breeze. The boots can be used as your horse’s main trail shoes (outfitting front hooves or all four for optimum protection), or can be carried singularly as a “spare” in case your horse loses a shoe along the path. If you’re on the trail at night, the boots’ reflective logo provides a safety boost.
“These boots have the technical expertise you expect from Cavallo,” says Cavallo President Carole Herder. “We are thrilled to have an affordable hoof boot in our line. We know there are horse owners who are still nervous about making the shift to ‘barefoot and booted’ with their horses and this boot offers the price point and protection to get you started. The boots are perfect for riding anywhere. On the trail, they hold up well against brush, rocks, or water crossings. Our 180-day warranty tells you we know these boots are made to be the longest-lasting on the market.”
Success Stories
Equestrian and YouTuber, Ginny (of http://ginnyshorseproductreview.com), tested the ELB boots on the trail in her video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G7KbDU8ts4.
She says, “This is one of my favorite boots for its modest price, performance and durability! Check out the video to see what I like about these boots and for an on-the-trail clip of my senior Morgan gelding 'Bamboozal' wearing them in Castle Rocks State Park in Almo, Idaho. I’ve been putting rides on them, they’ve been holding up, they stay on my horse’s feet. I literally have no complaints about them...I’m into whatever gets me on the trail easily and quickly and that makes me a huge fan of the ELBs.”
Jennifer Williams Smith says her ELB boots have stayed in place through all terrain. “Lakota’s ELB boots stayed in perfect place through the slick, sticky, Louisiana mud. Love these boots and how well she steps out during our rides. No more tender steps!”
Share your on-the-trail ELB stories and photos at: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots/reviews.
Choose your Fit
The boots are available in seven sizes (0-6) and are sold individually. You may also choose a slim-sole fit. ELB boots come in black or “bling.” Choose your pair and find sizing information here: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/elb-hoof-boots. $74.95 black, $79.95 bling.
Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call (877) 818-0037 from the USA or Canada or call direct, (604) 740-0037.
Contact:
Cavallo Horse & Rider
Jenny@Cavallo-Inc.com
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/byhg2umf7erypzp/AAAzdqtroXH5QgALFi3_UI9ca?dl=0
Editors: Please consider for your product review pages.
Contact
Cavallo Horse & RiderContact
Jenny Mundell
(877) 818-0037
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Jenny Mundell
(877) 818-0037
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Categories