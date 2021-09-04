New Seminar Explores Ways Technology Can Improve the Lives of Seniors
Arlington, TX, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Technology plays an important role in today’s society, but it can be overwhelming, especially for older adults. A new seminar, “Be Smart About the Role of Technology in Aging,” explores technology as it applies to the lives of seniors.
Topics will include health and wellness technologies, smart home devices, assistive devices and accessibility, social media and lifelong learning.
Ingrid and John Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts will present the seminar as part of their “Smart Senior Series.” This free seminar series is designed to provide quality education for older adults, packaged in a way that is not overwhelming. Since it’s inception in 2018, the series has educated hundreds of seniors on a multitude of subjects including downsizing, avoiding scams, planning for the future and selling a home.
The seminar will be held at the Lakeview Event & Conference Center at Viridian in Arlington. On Thursday, September 9 at 2pm. Admission is free but seating is limited. Those interested in attending should contact Senior Downsizing Experts at 817-635-1043 or visit www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.
About Senior Downsizing Experts: Ingrid and John Sullivan are senior specialist REALTORS® who have worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. Through their experiences helping their own parents with moves, they came to realize that there was a great void in the industry and began concentrating their efforts toward helping boomers and seniors with downsizing and rightsizing moves. While they are full-service REALTORS® and work with clients of all ages, they have found working with mature adults to be their true calling. Along with their team of trusted experts, they help guide their clients through every step of this often emotional process. In addition to working with their real estate clients and presenting educational seminars and panels, the Sullivans are authors of The Ultimate Guide to Downsizing. For more information, please call 817-330-9235 or email info@sullivandfwhomes.com.
Categories