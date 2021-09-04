Deborah K. Steinberger, Esq. Joins Kahana Feld
Irvine, CA, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Deborah K. Steinberger, Esq., has joined the firm as an attorney in the litigation group.
“Our firm is only as good as our attorneys, so bringing in a litigator of Deborah’s caliber is critical for our success,” said co-founding partner, Amir Kahana, Esq.
Ms. Steinberger is a seasoned lawyer with extensive litigation, arbitration, investigation, and counseling experience representing a wide variety of clients in commercial, general liability, employment, intellectual property, securities, and antitrust matters.
Prior to joining Kahana Feld, Ms. Steinberger practiced for eight years as a commercial litigator in New York, and also has experience investigating and resolving banking disputes. Ms. Steinberger is admitted to practice in New York and California. Ms. Steinberger received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and her J.D. from Fordham University Law School.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLP
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
