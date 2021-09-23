Revive Welcomes Gunner Aceves as Sales Coordinator

Gunner began working at Revive on August 2, 2021. Prior to joining the team, he was working at an advertising agency in Los Angeles. When Revive made it onto his radar, Gunner said, "I took the first meeting so I could jump on the opportunity to come here! My Mom used to be a real estate agent when I was a kid as well, so that also attracted me to the industry." The sales assistant position at Revive blends his interest in real estate with a strong sales background.