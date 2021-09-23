Revive Welcomes Gunner Aceves as Sales Coordinator
Gunner began working at Revive on August 2, 2021. Prior to joining the team, he was working at an advertising agency in Los Angeles. When Revive made it onto his radar, Gunner said, "I took the first meeting so I could jump on the opportunity to come here! My Mom used to be a real estate agent when I was a kid as well, so that also attracted me to the industry." The sales assistant position at Revive blends his interest in real estate with a strong sales background.
Irvine, CA, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge helps homeowners maximize the value of their properties by democratizing flipping. Revive is a creative real estate financing company based in Irvine, California. Today, this growing organization welcomes Gunner Aceves to its sales team.
As Revive grows across the United States, they are making hires that support the long-term vision. Co-founder Dalip Jaggi shared some insight regarding this hire stating, "our goal is to change the lives of people around the country by giving them alternative solutions for their greatest asset, their house. We've seen tremendous growth, but want to continue to be selective in our hiring process to ensure that people really understand what we're trying to build. Gunner has the translatable skills and wants to be a part of making this vision a reality."
In addition to the altruistic nature of the company, Gunner mentioned the business model as an alluring component to his transition. Growing up around real estate, he saw that there was a need for a home concierge service for those who couldn't afford to renovate on their own. He noted, "not only does Revive have a great concept, the system actually works. It also changes the lives of real people. We get to be a part of that process and I think that is a wonderful thing!"
Raised in Northern California, Gunner attended Chapman University with a degree in marketing. During his time at Chapman, he played lacrosse - still bringing his competitive spirit to the sales world. It's also no wonder that he grew up being a fan of Kobe Bryant, one of the fiercest competitors ever in professional sports. Other hobbies include playing the guitar and spending time with his dog.
Revive continues to make its presence known across the United States. With Gunner joining at this critical point, his sales efforts will play a large role in continued expansion.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com
