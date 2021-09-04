FamilyStories.Store Announces the Launch of Its New Database
FamilyStories is an all-in-one organizing database for all your family photos, stories and documents.
San Diego, CA, September 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Family Stories, a new consumer retail company focused on family history, has launched its new database to help families document their family histories and share with family members.
“We created our software program after scouring the internet and exhausting current options for a resource to house all of our own family photos and documents. There just wasn’t anything out there we could find that would do what we wanted. So we created our own to solve our problem and to help others,” said Michael Hawthorne, the software’s “Chief Guide to the Past.”
Who: Husband and wife team, Michael and Cynthia Hawthorne, encountered a problem and designed a solution.
What: A downloadable database program designed to hold photographs, documents and family stories that can be shared with multiple family members.
Family Stories provides an opportunity to share those photos and documents previously scattered across the country, or globe. Now everyone can save copies of one-of-a-kind images and the stories associated with them.
The Beta Test with family and friends was a resounding success, including with family relatives in Australia.
When: Currently available.
Where: FamilyStories.store
Why: With a love of family history and lore, FamilyStories wanted to share their accumulated photographs, documents, and stories with all family members. After months of reviewing and testing way too many image management tools (primarily built for photographers), they decided they would create a database program of their own to manage all of photos and make sure that everyone in the family can have copies of family history in photographs along with the stories about the individuals. After discussing the project with many family and friends, the feedback was: “This sounds great, how soon will this be ready?”
For more information, please contact:
Name: Michael Hawthorne
Phone: 858-414-6903
Email: Michael@FamilyStories.Store
Website: FamilyStories.store
