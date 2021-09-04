Athena Arbes, Associate, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Athena Arbes, Associate, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments.” This event is scheduled for September 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.
About Athena Arbes
Athena Arbes is an Associate in the firm’s Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations practice group. She assists clients with matters involving the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.K. Bribery Act, French Sapin II law, international anti-corruption law and compliance, third-party due diligence, and internal investigations. Prior to joining Hughes Hubbard, Athena worked on international matters for several major international law firms in Paris, France. She speaks French, Greek, and Spanish.
About Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is an international law firm ranked for 12 years, including five years in a row as the top-ranked New York-based firm, on The American Lawyer’s A-List of what the magazine calls “the top firms among the nation’s legal elite.” We advise and represent clients in over 30 specialized practices. Our firm strikes the balance between scale and agility, handling large and complex matters, while remaining flexible to adapt to clients’ needs and market developments.
Abstract
Financial organizations generally use the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the anti-money laundering (AML) policy to address litigation matters involving corruption and bribery issues. Thus, strengthening these litigation tools is vital to combat relevant threats within the financial system. In line with this, the Biden administration recently issued the “Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest,” requiring interagency cooperation to develop strategies to address global corruption, money laundering, and illicit financing. This means that a heightened enforcement regulation and stricter compliance requirements are to be expected in the coming days.
As greater scrutiny for regulatory compliance awaits, financial institutions should be vigilant with the recent enforcement trends to prevent violations and promptly detect the occurrences of such.
Join a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion on the recent enforcement trends and developments surrounding the FCPA and anti-money laundering regulations. Speakers will also discuss notable cases and provide practical tips and strategies to comply with the ever-changing regulatory landscape.
Key Topics Include:
FCPA and AML Enforcement Trends
Biden’s Anti-Corruption Memorandum: Priorities and Potential Impact
FCPA, AML and Targeted Sanctions: Tools for Anti-Corruption Enforcement
Best Compliance Practices for Financial Institutions
What Lies Ahead the Litigation Landscape.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
