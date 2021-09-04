Athena Arbes, Associate, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Athena Arbes, Associate, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Anti-Money Laundering and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments.” This event is scheduled for September 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.