Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Summit Will Illuminate the Opportunities and Challenges Revolving Around the Biocontrol Market, with Eminent Industry Leaders
Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Summit – 2nd Edition, to be held virtually on 13 and 14 October 2021, will be the much-needed platform for professionals and stakeholders of the food industry to understand, discuss, and explore new technologies and strategies to promote the use of innovative bioproducts for sustainable agriculture.
London, United Kingdom, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A continuation of Wisdom’s very successful Global Biocontrol Conference, this summit will focus on the growth of the biocontrol market over the last few years and its crucial role in meeting the increasing demands of organic food products. It will also uncover the latest advancements in the arena, along with the challenges the industry is facing to commercialise bioproducts.
The event will welcome 6 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from top organisations across the globe including Vise Organic, Atlántica Agrícola, INBIOAR, BioConsortia, Inc, Madumbi Sustainable Agriculture, and Biovegen, and many more.
Key Topics:
Analysis of the European, and North & South American bioproduct markets with an international context
• Building a successful regulatory framework for the commercialisation of bioproducts
• Innovation and new technologies impacting the bioproduct sector
• Latest advancements in research and development
• Funding and investment opportunities for SMEs
• Methodology, product evaluation, and application
• Sustainability – crops, products, and environment
• Application of bioproducts by farmers
The role of digital agriculture and precision farming in sustainable agriculture
The summit will feature practical sessions, interactive panel discussions, insightful presentations, and excellent business networking opportunities, helping companies not just to refine their knowledge and strategies but also to connect with key players for profitable business collaborations. The event is sponsored by Vigna Brasil, SCI-AGRO, Oro Agri, and Idai Nature. For more information, please visit the official page at global-biocontrol.com.
The event will welcome 6 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from top organisations across the globe including Vise Organic, Atlántica Agrícola, INBIOAR, BioConsortia, Inc, Madumbi Sustainable Agriculture, and Biovegen, and many more.
Key Topics:
Analysis of the European, and North & South American bioproduct markets with an international context
• Building a successful regulatory framework for the commercialisation of bioproducts
• Innovation and new technologies impacting the bioproduct sector
• Latest advancements in research and development
• Funding and investment opportunities for SMEs
• Methodology, product evaluation, and application
• Sustainability – crops, products, and environment
• Application of bioproducts by farmers
The role of digital agriculture and precision farming in sustainable agriculture
The summit will feature practical sessions, interactive panel discussions, insightful presentations, and excellent business networking opportunities, helping companies not just to refine their knowledge and strategies but also to connect with key players for profitable business collaborations. The event is sponsored by Vigna Brasil, SCI-AGRO, Oro Agri, and Idai Nature. For more information, please visit the official page at global-biocontrol.com.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.global-biocontrol.com/
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.global-biocontrol.com/
Categories