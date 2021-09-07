Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Summit Will Illuminate the Opportunities and Challenges Revolving Around the Biocontrol Market, with Eminent Industry Leaders

Wisdom’s Global Biocontrol Summit – 2nd Edition, to be held virtually on 13 and 14 October 2021, will be the much-needed platform for professionals and stakeholders of the food industry to understand, discuss, and explore new technologies and strategies to promote the use of innovative bioproducts for sustainable agriculture.