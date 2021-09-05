Shufti Pro to Attend Sopra Banking Summit - The Biggest Virtual Fintech Event of 2021
London, United Kingdom, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a global leader in financial technologies, has announced its first Banking Summit to take place from October 18 to 22, 2021.
The week-long global Summit is set to host 1,500 financial institutions and 100+ FinTech companies from 80 countries. Shufti Pro (https://shuftipro.com/), a global AI-powered ID verification provider, will also be attending the Summit along with other prominent names to engage in dialogue with other industry leaders.
The Sopra Banking Summit will feature more than 45 sessions, divided into 5 categories, namely digital banking, payments, automotive lending, digital lending, and a broader stream that covers relevant market topics such as Cloud, financial inclusion, and cybersecurity. Attendees will have the chance to share their insights, question, and learn about the banking industry’s most critical issues.
The virtual sessions will be held in various formats, including general discussions, roundtables, demos and workshops, where 25+ key industry leaders will be sharing their strategic vision on the future of the FinTech sector. Sopra Banking clients will also have the opportunity to avail one-on-one meetings with both the C-Level and innovation teams and premium access to product roadmap presentations.
“We believe that the future of finance is collaborative. And we’re excited to bring together a diverse group of experts to share insights and plans for the future,” states SBS.
The company also hopes to conduct physical events such as in-person workshops and private dinners across the globe, provided the current health emergency is normalised.
About Sopra Banking Software
Sopra Banking Software is the partner of choice for more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide. The rich variety of our solutions, the strength of our conviction and our passion for innovation enable us to support our clients on a daily basis and in their future projects, as well as in their goals regarding financial inclusion. Our customers, based in over 80 countries around the world, benefit every day from our technologies and software, as well as the expertise of our 5,000 employees. Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development. With more than 46,000 employees, the Sopra Steria Group generated a turnover of €4.3 billion in 2020.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a global identity verification services provider. It offers digital KYC, KYB, AML and face verification services globally. By leveraging human and artificial intelligence in its technology, it provides highly effective and accurate services. Shufti Pro verifies identities within seconds, with 98.67% accuracy. It has verified users in 230+ countries and territories.
For more information, contact:
Damien Martin
Marketing Executive
Company Name: Shufti Pro
Contact Number: +44 01225290329
Categories