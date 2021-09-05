Stefan Boedeker, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Stefan Boedeker, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls.” This event is scheduled for September 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET)
About Stefan Boedeker
Stefan Boedeker is a managing director with BRG’s Economics and Damages practice, where he specializes in statistical consulting.
Over the last thirty years, he has worked on hundreds of cases and projects in the litigation and management consulting context, where he specializes in the application of economic, statistical, and financial models to areas such as solutions to business issues, economic impact studies, and complex litigation cases.
Mr. Boedeker has provided economic, financial, and statistical consulting and expert services to clients across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, high technology, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, real estate, insurance, and financial services, and federal, state, and local governments. He has issued hundreds of expert reports and given deposition and trial testimony in state and federal courts, arbitrations, and regulatory hearings over 150 times.
About Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory.
Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what’s next.
Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, we have in-depth experience across a wide range of industries and markets, from construction and energy to technology and healthcare. No matter what sector your business is in, we have experienced professionals who understand the challenges you face—making us better equipped to help solve them.
Abstract
Class certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.
Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.
Key topics include:
Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/Developments
Notable Cases
Current and Emerging Issues
Avoiding Pitfalls
Best Litigation Strategies
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
